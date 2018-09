बिग बॉस ने बदल दी भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा की किस्मत, खूबसूरत डायन बन टीवी पर आएंगी ‘नजर’

View this post on Instagram

In a dilemma to express my happiness with the release of the promo of my first ever TV show. I’m so happy that everyone’s hard work and vision has come out so well and on the contrary the promo is very spooky. I get chills every time I watch it. #Nazar starts 30th July , Mon-Fri 11pm on @starplus #Repost @starplus with @get_repost ・・・ Kya Daayan ki #Nazar se bach sakta hai Rathore parivaar? Starts 30th July, Mon-Fri at 11pm, only on StarPlus. @gulenaghmakhan @atifcam @muskan_bajaj02081987