शिवरात्रि के उत्सव में खूब नाचीं एक्ट्रेस तमन्ना, सामने आया वीडियो

Blessed to be in the presence of Sadhguruji , celebrating the very powerful and auspicious Maha Shivratri .Spending time at the Isha yoga centre has just been such a magical experience, loved every moment I was there, the volunteers need a special mention , it’s amazing how so much work is done by them and they do it with so much selflessness n joy . Cannot thank Sadhguruji enough for the most memorable Shivratri till date #aboutlastnight #blissful #blessed #mahashivratri2018

