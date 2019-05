View this post on Instagram

I never knew that I was breaking myths until I had all eyes on me while entering a random bar right after my phera ceremony in my traditional bridal attire! They say unplanned acts make the best memories and I couldn’t agree more to this statement when I got my undiscovered bride swag on! #suugottanned PS – Sound ON . #bride #bridegoals #wedding #bridestory #brideoftheday #bridaldance #marriage #indianbride #weddingsutra #bridalinspiration #weddinggoals #weddingoutfit #lehenga