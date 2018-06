Happy happy birthday @sonamkapoor from behen in #Raanjhanaa to #veere in #veerediwedding via #premratandhanpayo knowing you has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. thank you for always looking out for me! May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you! love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! P.s. Sorry I couldn’t be there! pic: @reelsandframes

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:12pm PDT