‘तुम हो ट्रू Miss Universe’, भाई की सास से सुष्मिता सेन का ये बर्ताव देख कर बोल पड़े फैंस

View this post on Instagram

I love you Maa @neelam_asopa 🙏😊😍❤️ here’s Charu’s Mom, dad, sister & brother 🤗❤️what a loving & gracious family you married into bhai @rajeevsen9 😍😊❤️truly special people @asopacharu ❤️ #gifttime #brotherswedding #rajakibittu #family #haldirasam #simplicity #love #duggadugga ❤️I love you guys!!!💃🏻