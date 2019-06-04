View this post on Instagram

❤️💃🏻❤️😍What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN 👊🤗🇮🇳 The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!!🙏❤️🤗 As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time…I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines 🙏❤️😍 I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ 😁❤️#mahalkitaphilippines 💋👏❤️My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view 👍👏❤️ Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today 🙏🤗 I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!👏👏👏❤️ Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! 🙏🤗❤️👍 Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour”😉😁👊❤️ I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ #duggadugga