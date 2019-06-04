‘इसके लिए हमें पहले एक-दूसरे संग..’, Aishwarya Rai संग झगड़े पर बोलीं सुष्मिता सेन
Aishwarya Rai And Sushmita Sen Fight: सुष्मिता सेन ने कई सालों के बाद ऐश्वर्या राय संग कैट फाइट को लेकर चुप्पी तोड़ी है और दोनों के रिश्ते का सच बताया है।
Aishwarya Rai And Sushmita Sen Cat Fight: सुष्मिता सेन ने साल 1994 में ऐश्वर्या राय को मात देकर मिस यूनिवर्स का खिताब अपने नाम किया था। कहा जाता है कि दोनों अभिनेत्रियों के बीच रिश्ते शुरूआत से ही ठीक नहीं थे। बड़ी बात यह है कि मिस यूनिवर्स के मुकाबले में ऐश्वर्या राय मजबूत दावेदार बताई जा रही थीं। अब सुष्मिता से सालों बाद ऐश्वर्या संग कोल्ड वॉर पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ी है और दोनों के रिश्ते का सच बताया है।
सुष्मिता सेन ने कहा है कि ऐश्वर्या राय संग कोल्ड वार होने की खबरें गलत हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, ”मैं हमेशा से ही ऐश्वर्या के प्रति काफी वार्म रही हूं। मेरे और ऐश्वर्या के बीच रिश्ते में खटास होने की बातें भम्र हैं।” सुष्मिता से सवाल पूछा गया कि क्या उन्हें और ऐश्वर्या को दोस्त कहा जा सकता है? सवाल के जवाब में एक्ट्रेस ने कहा, ”इसके लिए पहले हम दोनों को एक साथ समय बिताना होगा। लेकिन वास्तव में हम एक-दूसरे के प्रति फ्रेंडली हैं।”
❤️💃🏻❤️😍What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN 👊🤗🇮🇳 The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!!🙏❤️🤗 As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time…I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines 🙏❤️😍 I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ 😁❤️#mahalkitaphilippines 💋👏❤️My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view 👍👏❤️ Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today 🙏🤗 I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!👏👏👏❤️ Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! 🙏🤗❤️👍 Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour”😉😁👊❤️ I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻❤️ #duggadugga
सुष्मिता सेन ने बातचीत में अपनी निजी जिंदगी से जुड़े कई राज शेयर किये। उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी बड़ी बेटी को गोद लेने की बात पता चलने पर उसने किस तरह से रिएक्ट किया? सुष्मिता ने कहा कि उन्होंने खेल-खेल में अपनी बेटी को बताया था कि उन्होंने उसे गोद लिया है।
सुष्मिता ने कहा, ”मैंने रेने को खेल के जरिए यह बताई बताई थी। हम दोनों अलग-अलग टीम में खेल रहे थे। मैंने कहा अडोपटेड और बायोलॉजिकल। इस पर रेने ने पूछा- मुझे गोद लिया है। मैंने कहा- हां बायोलॉजिकल बहुत बोरिंग है। तुम स्पेशल हो और दिल से पैदा हुई हो। इसके बाद वह हर किसी से यही बात बोलती है कि आप बायोलॉजिकल हैं? आप बोरिंग हैं?”
करियर की बात करें तो सुष्मिता सेन लंबे वक्त से फिल्मों से दूर हैं। हालांकि वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और बायफ्रेंड रोहमन संग तस्वीरों और वीडियोज को शेयर करती रहती हैं। सुष्मिता सेन के भाई राजीव सेन की जल्द ही शादी होने वाली है।
