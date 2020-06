View this post on Instagram

Congratulations Sexa!! 6months of working with you has been an absolute bliss @fukravarun and I’m so glad that I have such an amazing milestone as ‘Chhichchorre’ to celebrate as I complete 6months with you. You have undoubtedly outdone yourself and jumped way above the benchmark you had set earlier! Thank you for giving me an opportunity to work with you and I hope I get to be a part of more such journeys of yours and the well deserved success it will bring to you! #chhichhore #sexa #VarunSharma #team