तो क्या पिघलने लगी है सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अंकिता लोखंडे के बीच की दीवार?

Here is the official look of Actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film- Manikarnika. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai’s army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen. #KanganaRanaut @Jisshusengupta @anky1912 @DirKrish @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @KamalJain_TheKJ #Manikarnika so so so proud of you @lokhandeankita