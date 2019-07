‘इतने सालों से अल्का जी के पीछे पड़ा था, लेकिन ये सानू दा..’, SuperStar Singer पर बोल पड़े उदित नारायण

View this post on Instagram

The 3 musical legends from 90’s era Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu have made the episode full of Music, Masti and Magic. Relive the 90’s era with them in the special episode of #SuperstarSinger #Epic90s tomorrow at 8 PM, only on Sony. @javedali4u @realhimesh @therealalkayagnik @officialsalman.ali @officialnitinkumar1 @jyoticatangri @sachinkumarvalmikiofficial @ijaybhanushali @kumarsanuofficial