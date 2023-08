• Just Watched #Gadar2 Morning Show



One Word Review : C-R-A-P



No Story , No Acting, Worst Direction, Makers Just tried to copy paste 2001 movie and Failed Badly. THIS HAS TO BE THE WORST MOVIE EVER I'VE WATCHED IN CINEMA. UTTERLY BULLSHIIT ….



Rating : 0.5/5 #Gadar2Review