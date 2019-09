View this post on Instagram

The perfect gift for #sridevi fans ❤. *Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi unveil Sridevi’s statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore* On her birth anniversary recently, Madame Tussauds, Singapore announced the wax statue of the late legendary actress in her honour and the same was unveiled today by Producer Boney Kapoor along with daughters, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi. As a tribute to the acting legend and an immortal star Sridevi, they had also collected messages from all her fans across the globe and displayed on the tribute wall during the launch. The family seemed very emotional unveiling the statue and posing for the pictures.