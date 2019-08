View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @sridevi.kapoor ☺ As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore! “I am touched that Madame Tussauds is honouring my wife, Sridevi Kapoor, and her work by having her figure immortalised. I, along with my family will be a part of the occasion when the figure is unveiled in Madame Tussauds Singapore at the Ultimate Film Star Experience. We hope this exhibit can be a place for everybody to continue paying their tributes to her.” says Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor Indian film producer There will be a special memorial wall where you can leave your tribute messages, and many more! Do not forget to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as we release more information in time to come! #MadameTussaudSG #MTSG #SrideviMTSG #Sridevi