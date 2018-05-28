सोनम कपूर ने ब्रेसलेट की तरह पहना मंगलसूत्र, लोग लगाने लगे भारतीय संस्कृति भ्रष्ट करने का आरोप
मंगलसूत्र को नए तरीके से पहनने के सोनम कपूर के फैसले के कारण अब वह काफी ट्रोल हो रही हैं। बहुत से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने बॉलीवुड की इस अभिनेत्री के ऊपर भारतीय संस्कृति को भ्रष्ट करने का आरोप लगाया है।
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर बिजनेसमैन आनंद आहूजा से शादी करने के बाद अपनी आने वाली फिल्म ‘वीरे दी वेडिंग’ के प्रमोशन में बिजी हैं। हाल ही में दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम में इस फिल्म की पूरी टीम प्रमोशन के लिए पहुंची थी, उस दौरान सोनम कपूर ने कुछ ऐसा पहन रखा था, जिसे लेकर ट्विटर पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के एक धड़े ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर दिया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक सोनम कपूर ने अपनी शादी का मंगलसूत्र गले की जगह कलाई पर पहन रखा था।
प्रमोशन के दौरान सोनम ने बहुत ही प्यारा सा लाल-सफेद रंग का सूट पहना था और उसके साथ एक काला हैंडबैग लिया था और उनके बाएं हाथ की कलाई पर उन्होंने मंगलसूत्र पहना हुआ था। मंगलसूत्र पहनने के इस तरीके के कारण ही लोग अब ट्विटर पर ‘वीरे दी वेडिंग’ एक्ट्रेस को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। अपने स्टाइल की वजह से अक्सर ही सुर्खियों में रहने वाली सोनम एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर कलाई में मंगलसूत्र पहनने के कारण छाई हुई हैं।
Congratulations on your wedding @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja A mangalsutra is a sacred necklace that a groom ties around a brides neck in an Indian wedding ceremony. This one was especially designed by the bride (@sonamkapoor) herself and executed by us. It has symbols of both their star signs. Hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right) these are complimented by a Solitaire in the centre. #sonamkishaadi #everydayphenomenal #sonamkapoor #sonamkapoorwedding #sonamkapoorjewellery #anandahuja #sonamanand #anandsonam #mangalsutra #indianwedding #tradition #congratulations #bestwishes #veerediwedding
मंगलसूत्र को नए तरीके से पहनने के सोनम कपूर के फैसले के कारण अब वह काफी ट्रोल हो रही हैं। बहुत से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने बॉलीवुड की इस अभिनेत्री के ऊपर भारतीय संस्कृति को भ्रष्ट करने का आरोप लगाया है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, ‘मंगलसूत्र पहनना कोई मजबूरी नहीं है, लेकिन यह पति के लिए प्यार दिखाने का एक तरीका है। इसे हमेशा दिल के पास होना चाहिए, इसलिए इसे गले में पहना जाता है। बॉलीवुड दिन प्रतिदिन हमारी संस्कृति के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहा है। ये लोग भारतीय परंपरा और विदेशी सभ्यता को मिक्स कर रहे हैं।’
Mangalsutra is not compulsion but it is love by wife for her husband. And it should always be nearby heart for which it is weared in neck. This bollywood is declining our culture day by day as they grow up in foreign. So they are mixture of indian+foreign.
— Arpit Swarna (@ArpitSi04280592) May 26, 2018
Do you really think a sane person will go to watch Veere Di Wedding. @sonamakapoor abused mangalsutra in movie and later being found designing the one for herself. As she rightly said in movie jb tk bc mangalsutra gale me nahi padta life incomplete rehte hai
— India Rising (@Chaman52962154) May 26, 2018
Sonam Kapoor's "mangalya bracelet has got me thinking…. Wedding rings are worn on fingers… do Mangal sutras belong on necks or is the "thaali" bracelet a good idea? https://t.co/F0yYVq0Xyu
— kasturi shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 26, 2018
Sonam Kapoor has backstabbed millions of feminists by this Pic.. by wearing a Mangalsutra , she has adopted the age old regressive HINDU tradition of bieng "owned" by a Man & tht she is now his property!!!..
— The Black Sheep (@blacsheep369) May 9, 2018
Yes absolutely….. Here the Mangalsutra must be tied by Sonam not by that man. Thus is shameful , an independent woman like Sonam kapoor is forced to follow Hindu rituals by his husband. Where is now lutyen media ?
— SUBHASH RAJ PARIHAR (@INDIAN_fauji) May 9, 2018
एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, ‘क्या आप सही में ये सोचते हो कि कोई समझदार व्यक्ति वीरे दी वेडिंग फिल्म देखने जाएगा। सोनम कपूर ने फिल्म में तो मंगलसूत्र का अपमान किया ही है और अब असल जिंदगी में भी कर रही हैं। उन्होंने फिल्म में खुद कहा था कि जब तक ** मंगलसूत्र गले में नहीं पड़ता लाइफ अधूरी रहती है।’
