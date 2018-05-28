ताज़ा खबर
 
  1. मुखपृष्ठ
  2. मनोरंजन
  3. सोनम कपूर ने ब्रेसलेट की तरह पहना मंगलसूत्र, लोग लगाने लगे भारतीय संस्‍कृति भ्रष्‍ट करने का आरोप

सोनम कपूर ने ब्रेसलेट की तरह पहना मंगलसूत्र, लोग लगाने लगे भारतीय संस्‍कृति भ्रष्‍ट करने का आरोप

मंगलसूत्र को नए तरीके से पहनने के सोनम कपूर के फैसले के कारण अब वह काफी ट्रोल हो रही हैं। बहुत से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने बॉलीवुड की इस अभिनेत्री के ऊपर भारतीय संस्कृति को भ्रष्ट करने का आरोप लगाया है।

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर (फोटो सोर्स- इंस्टाग्राम/SonamKAhuja)

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर बिजनेसमैन आनंद आहूजा से शादी करने के बाद अपनी आने वाली फिल्म ‘वीरे दी वेडिंग’ के प्रमोशन में बिजी हैं। हाल ही में दिल्ली से सटे गुरुग्राम में इस फिल्म की पूरी टीम प्रमोशन के लिए पहुंची थी, उस दौरान सोनम कपूर ने कुछ ऐसा पहन रखा था, जिसे लेकर ट्विटर पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स के एक धड़े ने उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर दिया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक सोनम कपूर ने अपनी शादी का मंगलसूत्र गले की जगह कलाई पर पहन रखा था।

प्रमोशन के दौरान सोनम ने बहुत ही प्यारा सा लाल-सफेद रंग का सूट पहना था और उसके साथ एक काला हैंडबैग लिया था और उनके बाएं हाथ की कलाई पर उन्होंने मंगलसूत्र पहना हुआ था। मंगलसूत्र पहनने के इस तरीके के कारण ही लोग अब ट्विटर पर ‘वीरे दी वेडिंग’ एक्ट्रेस को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। अपने स्टाइल की वजह से अक्सर ही सुर्खियों में रहने वाली सोनम एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर कलाई में मंगलसूत्र पहनने के कारण छाई हुई हैं।

संबंधित खबरें

मंगलसूत्र को नए तरीके से पहनने के सोनम कपूर के फैसले के कारण अब वह काफी ट्रोल हो रही हैं। बहुत से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने बॉलीवुड की इस अभिनेत्री के ऊपर भारतीय संस्कृति को भ्रष्ट करने का आरोप लगाया है। एक यूजर ने लिखा, ‘मंगलसूत्र पहनना कोई मजबूरी नहीं है, लेकिन यह पति के लिए प्यार दिखाने का एक तरीका है। इसे हमेशा दिल के पास होना चाहिए, इसलिए इसे गले में पहना जाता है। बॉलीवुड दिन प्रतिदिन हमारी संस्कृति के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहा है। ये लोग भारतीय परंपरा और विदेशी सभ्यता को मिक्स कर रहे हैं।’

एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, ‘क्या आप सही में ये सोचते हो कि कोई समझदार व्यक्ति वीरे दी वेडिंग फिल्म देखने जाएगा। सोनम कपूर ने फिल्म में तो मंगलसूत्र का अपमान किया ही है और अब असल जिंदगी में भी कर रही हैं। उन्होंने फिल्म में खुद कहा था कि जब तक ** मंगलसूत्र गले में नहीं पड़ता लाइफ अधूरी रहती है।’

Also Read

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App

और संबंधित खबरें
अपडेट
सबसे ज्‍यादा पढ़ी गई
जनसत्ता विशेष
अजीबो-गरीब खबरें