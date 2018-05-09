ताज़ा खबर
 
सोनम कपूर-आनंद आहूजा रिसेप्‍शन: साथ मिलकर ऐसे नाचे शाहरुख-सलमान कि वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान बॉलीवुड के पॉपुलर गाने 'लैला मैं लैला' पर डांस परफॉरमेंस देने के लिए जैसे ही स्टेज पर पहुंचे तो अनिल कपूर ने भी उनका खूब साथ दिया।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान, सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा।

बॉलीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटेड शादी को चुकी है। अभिनेता अनिल कपूर की बेटी सोनम कपूर अपने बॉयफ्रेंड आनंद आहूजा के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंध चुकी हैं। सोनम और आनंद का वेडिंग रिसेप्शन संगीत फंक्शन में बदल गया। बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान ने अपने डांस मूव्स से समां बांध दिया। शाहरुख और सलमान ने गले मिलकर डांस किया तो वहां पर मौजूद मेहमान भी ताली बजाने पर मजबूर हो गए। अनिल कपूर, वरुण धवन और रणवीर सिंह भी सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान का साथ देने स्टेज पर पहुंच गए। डांस परफॉरमेंस में चार चांद उस वक्त लग गए जब नए-नवेले शादीशुदा कपल भी डांस फ्लोर पर साथ देने के लिए आ गए। सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान के डांस वीडियोज शेयर किए जा रहे हैं।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान बॉलीवुड के पॉपुलर गाने ‘लैला मैं लैला’ पर डांस परफॉरमेंस देने के लिए जैसे ही स्टेज पर पहुंचे तो अनिल कपूर ने भी उनका खूब साथ दिया। मीका सिंह के सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए सलमान खान ने भी स्टेज पर उन्हें ज्वॉइन किया। इसके साथ बाद ‘टन टना टन’ फिल्म ‘जुड़वा’ के गाने पर वरुण धवन भी अनिल कपूर के साथ थिरकते हुए नजर आए। इसके अलावा ‘कुछ कुछ होता है’ जैसी तमाम सुपरहिट फिल्मों पर डांस किया।

इसके बाद सलमान खान ने मीका के साथ ‘आज की पार्टी मेरी तरफ से’, ‘जानम समझा करो’ जैसे तमाम सुपरहिट गानों सिंगिंग टैलेंट दिखाया। वहीं शाहरुख खान और अनिल कपूर एक साथ डांस करते रहे। जब मीका और सलमान ने फिल्म ‘मुझसे शादी करोगी’ की टाइटल सॉन्ग ‘मुझसे शादी करोगी’ गाया वैसे ही शाहरुख खान अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा के भी स्टेज पर ले आए। इसके बाद अर्जुन कपूर ने भी आकर डांस परफॉर्मेंस में साथ दिया। जब अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रणवीर सिंह भी डांस फ्लोर पर आए तो पूरी तरह से धमाल हुआ।

