सोनम कपूर-आनंद आहूजा रिसेप्शन: साथ मिलकर ऐसे नाचे शाहरुख-सलमान कि वीडियो हो रहा वायरल
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान बॉलीवुड के पॉपुलर गाने 'लैला मैं लैला' पर डांस परफॉरमेंस देने के लिए जैसे ही स्टेज पर पहुंचे तो अनिल कपूर ने भी उनका खूब साथ दिया।
बॉलीवुड की मोस्ट अवेटेड शादी को चुकी है। अभिनेता अनिल कपूर की बेटी सोनम कपूर अपने बॉयफ्रेंड आनंद आहूजा के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंध चुकी हैं। सोनम और आनंद का वेडिंग रिसेप्शन संगीत फंक्शन में बदल गया। बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान ने अपने डांस मूव्स से समां बांध दिया। शाहरुख और सलमान ने गले मिलकर डांस किया तो वहां पर मौजूद मेहमान भी ताली बजाने पर मजबूर हो गए। अनिल कपूर, वरुण धवन और रणवीर सिंह भी सलमान खान और शाहरुख खान का साथ देने स्टेज पर पहुंच गए। डांस परफॉरमेंस में चार चांद उस वक्त लग गए जब नए-नवेले शादीशुदा कपल भी डांस फ्लोर पर साथ देने के लिए आ गए। सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान और सलमान खान के डांस वीडियोज शेयर किए जा रहे हैं।
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता शाहरुख खान बॉलीवुड के पॉपुलर गाने ‘लैला मैं लैला’ पर डांस परफॉरमेंस देने के लिए जैसे ही स्टेज पर पहुंचे तो अनिल कपूर ने भी उनका खूब साथ दिया। मीका सिंह के सुर में सुर मिलाते हुए सलमान खान ने भी स्टेज पर उन्हें ज्वॉइन किया। इसके साथ बाद ‘टन टना टन’ फिल्म ‘जुड़वा’ के गाने पर वरुण धवन भी अनिल कपूर के साथ थिरकते हुए नजर आए। इसके अलावा ‘कुछ कुछ होता है’ जैसी तमाम सुपरहिट फिल्मों पर डांस किया।
Sheer madness at the #SonamAnandReception as SRK, @BeingSalmanKhan, @sonamakapoor, @RanveerOfficial and @anilkapoor dances to an old classic – Aye Ji O Ji Lo Ji Suno Ji. pic.twitter.com/AofqUvMvwH
The moves look even better in slo-mo #SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/Umer04Hbed
Check out @iamsrk and @BeingSalmanKhan ‘s brotherhood as they sing “Ye Bandhan Toh Pyaar Ka Bandhan Hai” for Sunita Kapoor at the #SonamAnandReception
Karan-Arjun in reel and real life! pic.twitter.com/A50vIUdbm0
One of the best moments of #SonamAnandReception: @iamsrk and @BeingSalmanKhan singing for @sonamakapoor‘s mother #SunitaKapoor #SonamAnandWedding #SonamKiShaadi #SonamAnand pic.twitter.com/nVe1Vajk5y
When the most energetic actor-singer duo come together, #Dhingana happens! @iamsrk @MikaSingh
SRK dancing to Laila with @BeingSalmanKhan@AnilKapoor !#SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/9JoQssZZpG
Slaying together, @iamsrk @RanveerOfficial @AnilKapoor @MikaSingh ! #SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/45mfpmQBOq
When @iamsrk ,@BeingSalmanKhan ,@Varun_dvn ,@MikaSingh come together for the very first time!#SonamAnandReception pic.twitter.com/ayaN2LKObA
इसके बाद सलमान खान ने मीका के साथ ‘आज की पार्टी मेरी तरफ से’, ‘जानम समझा करो’ जैसे तमाम सुपरहिट गानों सिंगिंग टैलेंट दिखाया। वहीं शाहरुख खान और अनिल कपूर एक साथ डांस करते रहे। जब मीका और सलमान ने फिल्म ‘मुझसे शादी करोगी’ की टाइटल सॉन्ग ‘मुझसे शादी करोगी’ गाया वैसे ही शाहरुख खान अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर और आनंद आहूजा के भी स्टेज पर ले आए। इसके बाद अर्जुन कपूर ने भी आकर डांस परफॉर्मेंस में साथ दिया। जब अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रणवीर सिंह भी डांस फ्लोर पर आए तो पूरी तरह से धमाल हुआ।
