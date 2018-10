नए लुक और प्यारी मुस्कान के साथ कैंसर से लड़ रही हैं सोनाली बेंद्रे

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people… someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is @bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker. She has been absolutely amazing; indulging me with various looks… short hair or long hair. She’s been so understanding, supportive and empathetic throughout it all. Thank you so so much Bokhee, I can’t tell you how much our sessions together mean to me. You truly are an angel. #SwitchOnTheSunshine 🌞🤞🙏