कैंसर से जंग जीतने के बाद पहली बार टीवी ऐड में नजर आईं सोनाली बेंद्रे, वीडियो देख फैन्स हुए भावुक

I once saw my grandmother tie a knot on the tail of her saree’s pallu. As a curious child, I asked her why she did it. She said she couldn’t remember everything all the time, so this knot would keep reminding her what she needs to do. I want you to also do this today. Tie a knot and take a pledge to share your #MujheSabNahiPata #IDidntKnow stories. Your story could help another mother be better prepared. I nominate @ruchitarambles and @chandrama_poetry to tie the protection knot and share their stories #MujheSabNahiPata @allout