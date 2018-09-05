कैंसर से जंग लड़ रहीं सोनाली बेंद्रे का इमोशनल पोस्ट, प्रियंका चोपड़ा को कहा- थैंक्स
कैंसर की वजह से बाल्ड होने के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने एक खास फैसला लिया है। सोनाली ने ये फैसला प्रियंका के सुझाव की वजह से लिया है। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम से एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है जिसमें वह अपने ही विचारों को खंगालने की बात करती नजर आती हैं, इसके बाद वह यह फैसला लेती हैं....
पिछले दिनों बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे की ‘बाल्ड’ हुई तस्वीरें सामने आई थीं। कैंसर होने की खबर आने के बाद एक्ट्रेस का एक इंस्टग्राम वीडियो सामने आया था। सोनाली ने अकाउंट से यह वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें एक्ट्रेस अपने लंबे बाल छोटे करवाती नजर आई थीं। अब सोनाली बेंद्रे ने एक फैसला लेते हुए अपने इंस्टाग्राम से पोस्ट शेयर किया है। पोस्ट में एक्ट्रेस ‘विग’ पहनने की बात लिखती हैं। एक्ट्रेस इस दौरान लिखती हैं कि वह सोच विचार करती हैं कि वह विग पहनें या न पहनें। क्या उन्हें विग पहननी चाहिए या नहीं। इसके बाद एक्ट्रेस खुद की खुशी के बारे में विचार करती हुई फैसला लेती हैं कि वह विग पहनेंगी। इस पोस्ट के अंत में सोनाली ‘देसी गर्ल’ प्रियंका चोपड़ा को भी शुक्रिया अदा करती हैं। एक्ट्रेस खास वजह से प्रियंका चोपड़ा को धन्यवाद कहती हैं।
अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कुछ सेकेंड्स का वीडियो और एक तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए सोनाली काफी लंबा पोस्ट लिखती हैं। एक्ट्रेस लिखती हैं- ‘हो सकता है कि यह मेरा हर वक्त फेवरेट न रहे। लेकिन कौन अच्छा दिखना नहीं चाहता? हम जैसे दिखते हैं उससे साइकॉलोजिकल रूप से भी हम पर फर्क पड़ता है। इससे किसी को कोई नुकसान नहीं अगर हम अपनी बेहतरीन लुक के लिए खुद के लिए कुछ नया प्रयोग करें। जरूरी यह है कि आपको किस चीज से खुशी मिलती है। यह एक विग भी हो सकती है। ब्राइट रेड लिपस्टिक भी हो सकती है।…और हाई हील्स भी हो सकती है। आपको कोई नहीं बता सकता कि क्या सही है और क्या गलत।’
"Vanity is my favourite sin." – Al Pacino Well, it might not be my all-time favourite sin (that would be gluttony 😋), but who doesn't like looking good? The way we look has a profound psychological impact on us… A little vanity here and there does no one any harm. It's important to do what makes you happy, even if it's something as simple as wearing a wig, bright red lipstick, high heels…. All that white noise doesn't make a difference in the larger picture. No one can tell you what's right or wrong for you. When I was testing out the wigs, I had a brief moment of self-doubt… "Am I vain for wanting to look good?" As part of the entertainment industry, you're always expected to look good… Maybe that has been ingrained in me? But then I gave it a thought and I realized I like looking good for me. If I'm in the mood to wear a scarf, I will. If I want to walk around bald and free, I will. Only you know what would make you feel good, and what works best for you. So take every opportunity you can to #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #OneDayAtATime 🙏🌞 Thank you @priyankachopra for connecting me with the amazing @bokheehair, who created my new look.
एक्ट्रेस अपने पोस्ट में आगे लिखती हैं, ‘जब मैं अपनी विग टेस्ट कर रही थी तब मैं खुद के साथ एक लंबी बातचीत कर रही थी। एक संदेह था- क्या मैं अच्छा दिखने के लिए इसे पहनना चाहती हूं। मैं एक एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री से हूं। ऐसे में आप चाहते हैं कि आप हमेशा अच्छे दिखें। हो सकता है मेरे अंदर भी यह हो। इसके बाद मुझे एहसास हुआ कि हां मैं अच्छा दिखना चाहती हूं, अपने लिए। अगर मैं स्काफ पहनना चाहती हूं, तो मैं पहनूंगी। अगर मैं बिना बालों के रहना चाहती हूं, तो मैं रहूंगी। सिर्फ आप जानते हैं कि आप किस चीज से खुश रह सकते हैं। आपके लिए क्या चीज सबसे बेहतर हो सकती है। ऐसे में उस हर मौके को छू लीजिए जो आपके पास आए।’
सोनाली ने अपने पोस्ट में प्रियंका को भी शुक्रिया कहा है। दरअसल, पोस्ट के मुताबिक प्रियंका ने सोनाली को @bokheehair से मिलवाया है। यहीं सोनाली का नया लुक क्रिएट कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस सोनाली प्रियंका चोपड़ा को इसके लिए शुक्रिया कहती हैं। प्रियंका को धन्यवाद कहते हुए सोनाली लिखती हैं, ‘शुक्रिया प्रियंका चोपड़ा मेरे साथ कनेक्ट करने और @bokheehair को मिलाने के लिए। यह मेरा नया लुक क्रिएट कर रहे हैं।’
In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, “We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome.” The outpouring of love I’ve received in the last few days has been so overwhelming… and I’m especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I’m not alone. Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I’m taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I’m trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook… literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine – it’s my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process… I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you’re going through. 🤞🌞 Thank you @tomoarakawa for making this a chic transition from long to short!
