View this post on Instagram

Music : @sanket.sane Lyrics : @rajeakshayshinde Music Video Director : @magicsneya Concept : Sona Mohapatra Band : @drummachari @percnitish @bassysadhu @hiteshdhutia @sanchit_violinist Dancers : Keerthana Ravi & Sameer Marathe #SonaLive Feat. The Dances of India The dances of India have long been the most forms of oriental expression. Swirling and moving to all the elements that span across the entire range of Navrasas or all nine of the basic human emotions. Passed down for centuries, they are set to their own orthodox rhythm, grammar and musical punctuations. But what would be the state of India’s cultural kaleidoscope without the freedom of interpretation. The very structure of the free flowing nature of all our performing arts are created to be interjected and diffused over and over again. This song combines influences from different genres of music. Set to the choreography of the classical dance forms of India, the project aims to reinvent their classically orthodox structure and shine a fresh new spotlight upon them. Through a contemporary re-interpretation of the music they move to a whole new world of voices and words to give new meaning to the power of their source. This is a journey through India’s various dance forms set to contemporary ballads that stir Sona to dance through her voice. The result is a fresh new look at forms that we are already so familiar with. As we travel on this journey we will create a contemporary songscape for dance forms ranging from Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Kathak, Lavni and many more. Sona’s music aims to bridge the ancient to the contemporary & wants to represent the refined end of local culture.