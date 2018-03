सोहा अली खान ने अपनी बेटी इनाया नौमी से सीखा है -स्ट्रेस फ्री रहना

I love to watch my baby hearing the world of sound around her. But babies with hearing loss miss these special bonding moments. Hearing loss in children is a very real problem and leads to so many #missedmoments in life. This #WorldHearingDay talk to your paediatrician and get your children screened for hearing loss. The earlier your child is tested, diagnosed and treated for hearing loss, the greater the chances of realising his or her full potential in a world full of sound #HearingMatters hearingmatters.info/in/

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 28, 2018 at 9:37pm PST