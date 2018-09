तो ऐसे मिला था महेश भट्ट को पहला काम, बेटी पूजा ने खोले राज

View this post on Instagram

“What do you know about film-making on a scale of Zero to ten” Raj Khosla asked,when my father first went to him for a job. “Zero” replied my father. Raj Khosla smiled “Zero is a good place to begin from!” And that’s how Mahesh Bhatt got his first job as an assistant director. Today,when I show this picture to my father he smiles and says- “50 years later I have arrived at this understanding: Zero is a great figure to arrive at. I celebrate this profound sense of not knowing.” #Maheshbhatt #Rajkhosla #flashback #birthdaycountdown #sevendays #sevenimages #image6 #70thbirthday #20thseptember