My childhood friend Zubin's daughter all grown up and so pretty… and just for the record I named her Shanelle… #Repost @smritiiraniofficial with @repostapp ・・・ #familyphoto some one is being missed sorely 😩🤕🙋👩‍👧💝@shanelleirani

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 7, 2017 at 1:58am PDT