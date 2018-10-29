गंदी मां बता ट्रोल कर रहे थे फैंस, एक्ट्रेस ने यूं दिया जवाब

View this post on Instagram

A Day off Looks something like this .. . Yes I Drink and Smoke … I am real , honest and basic like that. It has to be of no reason that anyone ever judge me for the person I am or the Mommy I am .. I don’t propagate it and neither do I question anyone else who does , so I would respect the same back . Today I got a few random DM’s by totally random people about my actions , and I usually let such things go pass me but for some reason today I felt like addressing it . How does this make me a bad person or a bad mom ?? Do you see me wasting my Life ? Do you see me sitting unemployed n jobless ? Do you see me neglecting my child ? I work , I work multiple jobs , I’m an actor , dancer , an entrepreneur . I successfully live in two major cities of our glorious country . I have beautiful friends whom I love and I know who love me back for the person I am . Risking the fact that I might sound aggressive but don’t ever question my abilities of being a bad example to my child !! So tell me does an honest sex worker who sells her body to feed her family , to maybe get an education or to provide a life for her children is a Bad Person ? A Bad Mother ? A stigma to society ? Who are you and I to Judge ?? My parents taught me well and exposed me to the good and evil of everything . They smoked and drank too but they did a mighty fine job of raising my brother and I . As children we knew that this was not something we could practice until a certain age . And that too if we ever wanted to.. a choice that we were allowed to take as adults … Today I share a drink with them , and celebrate the fact that they gave me a fabulous childhood n Life and I aspire to do the same with my Baby . . . I don’t pay for likes and followers , you choose to follow me for who I am . And hence what you see is me being me and you always have the option to unfollow me 🙂 . Live and Let Live .. this rant has gotten me all irked so I’m gonna go and pour myself a red and light up .. #micdrop . #bekindtooneanother #peaceout