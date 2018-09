मुश्किल में श्वेता बच्चन! अमिताभ की बेटी के फैशन ब्रांड पर लगे चोरी के आरोप

When you google ‘Airplane Mode Sweatshirt’ — the first search that pops-up is a little known loungewear brand called, @tlroom. The brand retails out of @nordstromnyc, and is known for its cool girl vibe, comfy sweats and chill silhouettes. And, now @monishajaising and @shwetabachchan’s new brand — @mxsworld — has the same sweatshirt with the exact same slogan. So, who do we blame the mess on? 🤭 . . . #gandi #copy #dietsabya #🤢

