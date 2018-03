At the awards with Honourable CM of UttarPradesh Shri YogiAdityaNath ji .Admire his ideologies and his attitude. @myogi_adityanath. Here’s to a Swachch Bharat Swasth Bharath #Swachchbharat #Bethechange #cleanup

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:36am PDT