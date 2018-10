3 साल बाद खाई शिल्पा शेट्टी ने चॉकलेट, इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कर भावुक हुईं एक्ट्रेस

View this post on Instagram

My wish is fulfilled so broke my #CHOCOLATE #MANNAT today with my first hot chocolate fudge cake .. Yup, haven’t eaten chocolate in 3 years, tried to contain my excitement ..actually an emotional moment for me.. For a Mannat one sacrifices something you love ( I’m a chocoholic) to get what you love/want/ need.. it’s the faith that keeps you away from the temptation..Trust me was really hard ,but happy I was able to keep up to my promise. Was worth #the wait..So as my Tshirt proclaims .. Yes I’m a #serialbinger.. and I own it! Thanks @diesel I love it #srilankadiaries #sundaybinge #ownit @tajsamudracolombo #keepthefaith #ecstatic #gratitude #chocoholic #chocolate