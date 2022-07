Shambhu Lal Regar BURNT a Muslim man ALIVE in December 2017 in Rajasamand Rajasthan.

Were we as horrified then as we (rightly) are today? Did we call him a terrorist?

Nope! He was garlanded in a Jodhpur court & contested Loksabha election in 2019! #Facts #UdaipurTerrorAttack https://t.co/3zoOs0Le6a