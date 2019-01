लिबास के लिए एक और अभिनेत्री पर भद्दे कमेंट्स, सत्यमेव जयते एक्ट्रेस ने यूं किया पलटवार

View this post on Instagram

Swipe right for context : To say that what a woman wears is an insight into her looseness and availability is grossly irresponsible of you. No wonder so many men in our country commit such heinous crimes towards women and treat us as objects when people have attitudes such as this. I wear and should be able to wear what I want without people making assumptions about me. You don’t like what I’m wearing or wouldn’t wear it yourself that’s perfectly ok ; however making accusations about my (or anyone’s) character and morales based on the way they dress is beyond ridiculous. A girl can still be ‘available and easy’ wearing a sari. Your comments are clearly a lashing out from some kind of anger you are feeling deep inside. Your comments about my body is a reflection of an insecurity about yours. If I were you, I would do better things with my time 🤗