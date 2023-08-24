69th National Film Awards: 69वें राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार 2023 में संजय लीला भंसाली की गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी ने की बड़ी जीत हासिल

फिल्म गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी ने 69वें नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड्स 2023 में 5 कैटेगरी में बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस, बेस्ट एडिटिंग, बेस्ट स्क्रीनप्ले, बेस्ट डायलॉग और बेस्ट मेकअप में जीत हासिल की।

69वें राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार 2023 विजेता (image: imdb)

