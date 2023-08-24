69th National Awards Best Actor and Actress: 69वें नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड के विजेताओं के नाम की घोषणा हो गई है। ये अवॉर्ड 2021 में रिलीज़ हुई फिल्मों को दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें आलिया भट्ट ने गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड अपने नाम कर लिया है।

वहीं बेस्ट एक्टर की कैटेगरी की बात करें तो अल्लू अर्जुन ने इसमें बाजी मारी है। अल्लू अर्जुन ने ‘पुष्पा’ के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड जीत लिया है। आलिया भट्ट और कृति सेनन ने करियर का पहला बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीता है।

‘सरदार उधम’, ‘आरआरआर’ और ‘गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ जैसी फिल्मों ने भी कई अवॉर्ड्स झटके। 69वें नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड्स 2023 में ‘गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ ने 5 कैटेगरी में बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस, बेस्ट एडिटिंग, बेस्ट स्क्रीनप्ले और बेस्ट डायलॉग में जीत हासिल की।

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस – आलिया भट्ट

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस- मिमी फिल्म के लिए कृति सेनन

बेस्ट स्क्रीनप्ले (हिंदी) – संजय लीला भंसाली और उत्कर्षिनी वशिष्ठ

डायलॉग राइटर – उत्कर्षिनी वशिष्ठ और प्रकाश कपाड़िया

बेस्ट एडिटिंग – संजय लीला भंसाली

बेस्ट मेकअप आर्टिस्ट- प्रीतिशील डीसूज़ा

साल 2022 में रिलीज हुई थी गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी

संजय लीला भंसाली की ‘गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ ने कई बाधाओं को पार करते हुए अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा और दुनियाभर में एक ब्लॉकबस्टर के रूप में उभरी। फिल्म ने घरेलू बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ₹153.69 करोड़ और वैश्विक स्तर पर ₹209.77 करोड़ की कमाई की थी। इस फिल्म में आलिया भट्ट ने शानदार अभिनय किया था।

इसमें आलिया भट्ट के अलावा शांतनु माहेश्वरी, विजय राज, इंदिरा तिवारी, सीमा पाहवा, जिम सर्भ और अजय देवगन अहम भूमिका में थे। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन संजय लीला भंसाली ने किया था। बता दें फीचर फिल्म की 31 कैटगरी, नॉन फीचर फिल्म की 24 कैटगरी और बेस्ट राइटिंग की तीन कैटगरीज़ में ज्यूरी ने अवॉर्ड्स का एलान किया है।