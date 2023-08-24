69th National Awards Best Actor and Actress: 69\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 2021 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c\u093c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u0942\u092c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0941\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u092a\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092a\u093e' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964 '\u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0909\u0927\u092e', '\u0906\u0930\u0906\u0930\u0906\u0930' \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u0942\u092c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0964 69\u0935\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 2023 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u0942\u092c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0928\u0947 5 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0921\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0940\u0964 Also ReadJawan: \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u2019 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e G-20 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e? '\u0917\u0902\u0917\u0942\u092c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940' \u0928\u0947 5 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u2013 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938- \u092e\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947 (\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940) \u2013 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0935\u0936\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0920 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0932\u0949\u0917 रायटर – उत्कर्षिनी वशिष्ठ और प्रकाश कपाड़िया बेस्ट एडिटिंग – संजय लीला भंसाली बेस्ट मेकअप आर्टिस्ट- प्रीतिशील डीसूज़ा \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u0942\u092c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u2018\u0917\u0902\u0917\u0942\u092c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0920\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940\u2019 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0927\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0926\u092c\u0926\u092c\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0949\u0915\u092c\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092d\u0930\u0940\u0964 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 ऑफिस पर ₹153.69 करोड़ और वैश्विक स्तर पर ₹209.77 करोड़ की कमाई की थी। इस फिल्म में आलिया भट्ट ने शानदार अभिनय किया था। \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0907\u0938\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u091f\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u0928\u0941 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u0947\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0907\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0939\u0935\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u092d \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0947\u0964 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0932\u0940\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e\u0964 \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 31 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0917\u0930\u0940, \u0928\u0949\u0928 \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0940 24 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0917\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0930\u093e\u0907\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u091f\u0917\u0930\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0964