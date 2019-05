View this post on Instagram

I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it . It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered . And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out . I disappeared because I didn’t have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen . But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole . It’s a fight . A hard one . Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets , no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training . It’s important for me to post this now because I need women to know the struggle is real . The mood swings , hormonal changes and losing your body shape can mess with your mind. It’s a superficial world and people can be hurtful if you don’t keep up . But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It’s yours to change. Be brave . You can move mountains if you just will it . ❤️. . Special thanks to the best workout crew who also gave me the physical & emotional strength to get fit again @yogabypramila @adishroff @ivan_ultimatefitness @nyelakapadia & Kaizen Motafram my Pilates guru! love you guys ❤️. . #bollywood #mom #keepingitreal #weightlosstransformation #fattofit #pilates #postpregnancy #yoga #bodytransformation #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightlossjourney #pregnancy #fitness