bhai, tubelight dobara dekh lu agar bhai iske paise lauta de

You're the number 1 star right now in India. Even if u do just a decent film it would create dhamaka at the boxoffice but you're taking things for granted. Race was just horrible. No story, failed and retired supporting cast, your worst music album till date WE DONT WANT DABANGG3

Give work to those who are talented and aren’t able to find that break why to waste your stardom and money on worthless people WE DONT WANT DABANGG3

We know Chulbul Pandey is one of the most ICONIC & LOVED character of Indian Cinema. But can't see that iconic character not getting its due in future because of poor cast, direction & story. Better to not harm it anymore.

Please @arbaazSkhan bro WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 !!

— Deνιℓ (@ibeingdevil__) June 24, 2018