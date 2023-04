BIGGG DEVELOPMENT… SALMAN KHAN – SHAH RUKH KHAN: SIDDHARTH ANAND TO DIRECT… #SalmanKhan and #ShahRukhKhan starrer #TigervsPathaan will be directed by #SiddharthAnand… Starts Jan 2024… Produced by #AdityaChopra. #YRF pic.twitter.com/C6DlqAZGeg