‘बढ़ो बहू’ एक्ट्रेस रिताशा राठौड़ की बिकिनी तस्वीरें वायरल, बोलीं- ऐसे ही रहना चाहती हूं
हाल ही में रिताशा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बिकिनी तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं। उन्होंने अपनी एक बिकिनी तस्वीर का कैप्शन दिया कि क्या मैं ताउम्र इस तरह रह सकती हूं?
टीवी एक्ट्रेस रिताशा राठौड़ ने बढ़ो बहू में कोमल का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर में पहचान हासिल करने में कामयाबी पाई है। रियल लाइफ हो या रील लाइफ, कोमल को स्टीरियोटाइप्स तोड़ना पसंद है और उन्हें सोसाइटी में चीज़ों को लेकर जागरूकता फैलाना भी काफी अच्छा लगता है। अपनी स्किन में बेहद कंफर्टेबल और सेल्फ-लव की मिसाल बन चुकी रिताशा कई लड़कियों के लिए प्रेऱणा स्त्रोत भी हैं। हाल ही में रिताशा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बिकिनी तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीरें वायरल हो रही हैं। उन्होंने अपनी एक बिकिनी तस्वीर का कैप्शन दिया कि क्या मैं ताउम्र इस तरह रह सकती हूं।
बढ़ो बहू नाम का ये शो उन लड़कियों के लिए भी प्रेरणादायक साबित हुआ है जो अपने बढ़ते वज़न को लेकर परेशान हैं। रिताशा के अनुसार, टीवी एक बहुत बड़ा माध्यम है। दुर्भाग्य से ज़्यादातर समय इसका दुरूपयोग होता है और लोगों को बेवकूफ बनाने की कोशिश की जाती रही हैं। मुझे लगता है कि हम पावरफुल कंटेंट के सहारे सोसाइटी को बेहतर बनाने की दिशा में कदम बढ़ा सकते हैं।
गौरतलब है कि पिछले कुछ समय में रिताशा विवादों में भी घिरी रहीं। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, रिताशा ने सेट पर रिपोर्ट करना छोड़ दिया था क्योंकि वो अपने शो का हिस्सा नहीं बने रहना चाहती थी। हालांकि उन्होंने इस मुद्दे पर सफाई देते हुए कहा था कि मैं कोई स्टार नहीं हूं और बस थोड़ा बहुत लोग मुझे जानते हैं। मैं कोई बड़ी सेलेब्रिटी नहीं हूं कि लोग मेरे नखरों को सहेंगे। ईमानदारी से कहूं तो मैंने 13 महीने काम करने के बाद वेकेशन लिया था।
1502: Shamelessly using my sunlit sexuality to gain followers. Now that I have your attention.. So anyone who knows me knows that I’m obsessed with Instagram. I spend a lot of time on it – I use it to keep in touch with my friends, to inspire my fans, to watch make up tutorials, get celebrity gossip, read motivational quotes and just to stalk myself and get my fix of dopamine. I was just having a conversation about people’s Instagram vibe- about the kind of photos and captions we put up. What do we want to show the world? What do we want the world to view us as? How is our Instagram making a difference? How do we use Instagram to express ourselves? One person is never just one thing. We love to label people (and actors especially) – oh X is a serious actor so they must do only parallel cinema, Y is so cute so they gotta go romcoms, Z is hot so please hit them up for the next sexy Bhatt flick. And so on…. so here I am – someone who is regularly boxed as “cute”, “sweet”, “strong”… whatever it is. I am way more than those adjectives. And as an actor I’m 500% confident I can play a myriad of characters ranging from a sanskaari bahu, to a deranged psychopath, a boring pharmacist to a sex worker. So here is my public message out to whoever wants to listen – let’s try to open our minds and look beyond the appearance or overall vibe of an actor or person. Let’s give everyone the freedom to be many different things, to be comfortable to explore various aspects of their personality (which is constantly developing I think). I’m cute, hot, sexy, smart, funny, pretty, ugly, silly, goofy, loud, gentle, warm, cold, rude, friendly, aware, ignorant – ALL OF IT AND MORE. Let’s just be real. If on a beautiful platform like @instagram we can all have the courage to be ourselves and work on ourselves to become better people – the world might be a better place. #NoFilter #Sunlight #Thoughts #Instagram #Musings #FuckStereotypes
रिताशा की सोशल मीडिया पर अच्छी खासी फॉलोइंग हैं और ज़्यादातर कलाकारों की तरह उन्हें भी ट्रोल्स का सामना करना पड़ता है लेकिन रिताशा ट्रोल्स से बेपरवाह हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ बेवकूफ लोग होते हैं जिन्हें लगता है कि वे किसी महिला की प्रोफाइल पर कुछ भी लिख देते हैं लेकिन मेरे फैंस बहुत शानदार हैं और वे इन हेटर्स को जवाब देना जानते हैं। गौरतलब है कि बढ़ो बहू में प्रिंस नरूला भी एक अहम किरदार निभा रहे हैं।
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App