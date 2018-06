Thats the best DIY Idea i have ever seen. Plant as a wedding invite ! It grows with time, dont demand much attention either. Only person who could have come up with such an organic, nature friendly and unique idea is @rubinadilaik . 😘 and many thanks to @keertikelkar @sharadkelkar @surveenchawla and @meghnachitalia @kankotrinvites @dilaiknaina and @rohinidilaik Without you all this task was more difficult then launching a satellite into space.

