ब्रिटिश एकेडमी फिल्म अवार्ड्स (BAFTA) ने शुक्रवार को पुरस्कारों के 2023 एडिशन के लिए 24 कैटेगरी में लॉन्गलिस्ट की घोषणा की है। इस सूची में एसएस. राजमौली की बहुचर्चित और सुपरहिट फिल्म आरआरआर (RRR) ने जगह बना ली है। हालांकि बड़े पैमाने पर कैंपेन करने के बावजूद संजय लीला भंसाली की आलिया भट्ट स्टारर ‘गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ (Gangubai Kathiawadi) को इस लिस्ट से बाहर रखा गया है।

बता दें कि फिल्म ‘आरआरआर’ को ‘नॉट इन द इंग्लिश लैंग्वेज’की लंबी सूची में जगह दी गई है। इस अवॉर्ड के लिए ‘गंगूबाई काठियावाड़ी’ की टीम ने बेस्ट फिल्म, डायरेक्टर, रूपांतरित पटकथा और लीडिंग एक्ट्रेस सहित सभी मुख्य कैटेगरी के लिए फिल्म को पेश किया था।

‘बाफ्टा’ पुरस्कार कैंपेन के तहत भंसाली ने लंदन में कई कार्यक्रमों में भाग लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने 25 साल के करियर पर चर्चा की, अपना पहला बाफ्टा मास्टरक्लास दिया और क्वेश्चन आंसर राउंड के दौरान छात्रों के साथ बातचीत भी की। उन्हें इससे पहले 2003 में अपनी फिल्म ‘देवदास’ के लिए बाफ्टा पुरस्कारों में नामांकन मिला था।

अंतिम बाफ्टा 2023 नामांकन की घोषणा 19 जनवरी को की जाएगी। ये अवॉर्ड फंक्शन 19 फरवरी को साउथबैंक सेंटर के रॉयल फेस्टिवल हॉल में होगा। ये फिल्में बाफ्टा के लिए अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेट हुई हैं। आइये जानें लिस्ट-

BEST FILM/बेस्ट फिल्म

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

उत्कृष्ट ब्रिटिश फिल्म/OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Blue Jean

Brian And Charles

Emily

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Living

The Lost King

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

बेस्ट डेब्यू फिल्म बाय ए ब्रिटिश राइटर, डायरेक्टर ऑर प्रोड्यूसर/OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Donna

Electric Malady

Emily

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Nothing Compares

Rebellion

See How They Run

Wayfinder

फिल्म नॉट इन इंग्लिश/FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Corsage

Decision To Leave

EO

Holy Spider

The Quiet Girl

RRR

डॉक्यूमेंटरी/DOCUMENTARY

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A Bunch Of Amateurs

Fire of Love

The Ghost of Richard Harris

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

McEnroe

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

एनिमेटेड फिल्म/ANIMATED FILM

The Amazing Maurice

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

डॉयरेक्टर/DIRECTOR

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fire of Love

The Quiet Girl

Saint Omer

She Said

Tár

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

ओरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले/ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Menu

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

एडेप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले/ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Women Talking

The Wonder

लीडिंग एक्ट्रेस/LEADING ACTRESS

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

लीडिंग एक्टर/LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler in Elvis

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस/SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Aimee Lou Wood in Living

सपोर्टिंग एक्टर/SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Tom Hanks in Elvis

Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt in Babylon

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

कास्टिंग/CASTING

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

सिनेमेटोग्राफी/CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Athena

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन/COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Corsage

Elvis

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

एडिटिंग/EDITING

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

मेकअप एंड हेयर/MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Elvis

Emancipation

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

ओरिजिनल स्कोर/ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन/PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

स्पेशल विजुअल इफेक्ट्स/SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

साउंड/SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

ब्रिटिश शॉर्ट एनिमेशन/BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Beware of Trains

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Christopher at Sea

Middle Watch

Salvation Has No Name

Your Mountain is Waiting

ब्रिटिश शॉर्ट फिल्म/BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

A Fox in the Night

An Irish Goodbye

Little Berlin

Love Languages

Too Rough