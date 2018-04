New addition to our Simmba Family! #Simmba #SaraTheSimmbaGirl @rohitshettypicturez @karanjohar @ranveersingh @dharmamovies @reliance.entertainment @simmbathefilm

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on Mar 20, 2018 at 1:32am PDT