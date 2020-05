‘मेरे मरने पर भी उम्मीद नहीं…’ को-एक्टर के जनाजे में जब नहीं आया कोई तो भड़क गए थे ऋषि कपूर

View this post on Instagram

This is true #rishikapoor attended so many funerals himself but the film industry could not attend it. In fact #RishiKapoor himself could not attend his mom's funeral. This episode has reminded fans of Irrfan Khan, who also couldn't attend his mother's funeral due to nationwide lockdown and due to his own sickness. On October 1, 2018, Rishi Kapoor lost his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor. The veteran actor was in New York (left on September 29) at that time for cancer treatment. Also numerlogist have connected 2020 to both these stars death which is quite freaky. #VinduDaaraSingh #rip 🙏🤲