#ThinkingAloud Withdrawal of statement is nut apolozee. Is it even apolozee if extract under pressur ? Why Mausi n samausi is repeat n defend rubbish + gaslight alwayz. Tho itihaas is sakshi that,

Jab jab jaan bachani thi, maafi hi kaam aani thi ! Respct ur heroz ok?#SorryBabu pic.twitter.com/eArEPy8CQQ