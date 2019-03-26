ताज़ा खबर
 
क्रिमिनल्स से वेश्याओं की तुलना पर खफा हुईं रेणुका शहाणे, शाहरुख की एक्ट्रेस को बताया फर्क

Renuka Shahane: 'वेश्याओं के साथ मारपीट होती है, उनका रेप होता है, उन्हें नशा दिया जाता है, उन्हें हार्मोनल इंजेक्शन देकर जवान बनाया जाता है। अधिकतर ऐसा होता है कि उनकी कमाई का ज्यादातर हिस्सा दलाल और बिचौलिये खा जाते हैं।'

साल 1994 में शाहरुख खान की एक फिल्म आई थी। नाम था कभी हां कभी ना। फिल्म के डायरेक्टर थे कुंदन शाह। फिल्म में शाहरुख खान की एक्ट्रेस थीं सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति। सुचित्रा ने मशहूर डायरेक्टर शेखर कपूर संग शादी की है। हालांकि सुचित्रा फिल्मों में बहुत लंबे समय तक नहीं दिखीं। उन्होंने इक्का-दुक्का फिल्में ही कीं। सुचित्रा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। फिलहाल उनके एक ट्वीट से अपने जमाने की मशहूर अभिनेत्री रेणुका शहाणे खफा हो गई हैं। दरअसल सुचित्रा ने एक ट्वीट किया। इस ट्वीट में एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा- मां सही कहती थी, पैसा ही सबकुछ नहीं होता है। पैसा तो अपराधियों और वेश्याओं के पास भी होता है। अगर कुछ मायने रखता है तो वो है चरित्र और आत्मसम्मान। आज मैं उनकी बात कायदे से समझ पाई हूं।

सुचित्रा के ट्वीट पर रेणुका शहाण ने आपत्ति जताई है। रेणुका शहाणे ने एक के बाद एक चार ट्वीट कर सुचित्रा को ये समझाया कि वेश्याओं की तुलना क्रिमिनल्स के साथ करना क्यों गलत है। रेणका ने लिखा- आपकी माता जी का सम्मान करते हुए कहना चाहती हूं कि आप वेश्याओं और अपराधियों को एक जेसा नहीं बता सकती हैं। वेश्याएं वो बेचती हैं जो उनका अपना है लेकिन अपरादी दूसरों का छीनते हैं। वेश्याएं मजबूरी में इस धंधे में आती हैं। वो उन्हीं का शिकार बनती हैं जिनपर वह सबसे ज्यादा विश्वास करती हैं।

अन्य ट्वीट में रेणुका शहाणे ने लिखा- वेश्याओं के साथ मारपीट होती है, उनका रेप होता है, उन्हें नशा दिया जाता है, उन्हें हार्मोनल इंजेक्शन देकर जवान बनाया जाता है। अधिकतर ऐसा होता है कि उनकी कमाई का ज्यादातर हिस्सा दलाल और बिचौलिये खा जाते हैं। वेश्याओं को समाज ने कभी नहीं अपनाया है। लेकिन बहुत से अपराधियों को समाज में बड़ा स्थान मिला है। कुछ तो संसद और उद्योग में भी हैं। इन वेश्याओं के कारण ही हमारे बच्चे वहशी बनने से बचे हुए हैं।

हालांकि रेणुका शहाणे के ये सारे ट्वीट्स पढ़कर सुचित्रा ने अरनी गलती मानी। सुचित्रा ने रेणुका को ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि मैं आपकी बातों से पूरी तरह सहमत हूं। मैंने ये बातें दूसरे परिपेक्ष्य में लिखी हैंं।

