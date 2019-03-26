क्रिमिनल्स से वेश्याओं की तुलना पर खफा हुईं रेणुका शहाणे, शाहरुख की एक्ट्रेस को बताया फर्क

साल 1994 में शाहरुख खान की एक फिल्म आई थी। नाम था कभी हां कभी ना। फिल्म के डायरेक्टर थे कुंदन शाह। फिल्म में शाहरुख खान की एक्ट्रेस थीं सुचित्रा कृष्णमूर्ति। सुचित्रा ने मशहूर डायरेक्टर शेखर कपूर संग शादी की है। हालांकि सुचित्रा फिल्मों में बहुत लंबे समय तक नहीं दिखीं। उन्होंने इक्का-दुक्का फिल्में ही कीं। सुचित्रा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। फिलहाल उनके एक ट्वीट से अपने जमाने की मशहूर अभिनेत्री रेणुका शहाणे खफा हो गई हैं। दरअसल सुचित्रा ने एक ट्वीट किया। इस ट्वीट में एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा- मां सही कहती थी, पैसा ही सबकुछ नहीं होता है। पैसा तो अपराधियों और वेश्याओं के पास भी होता है। अगर कुछ मायने रखता है तो वो है चरित्र और आत्मसम्मान। आज मैं उनकी बात कायदे से समझ पाई हूं।

Amma always said ” Money is not everything.Even criminals and whores have money. What matters is not money but character and integrity”

I truly truly understand her words only today.

Jeez ive never felt more proud of my middle class roots

— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) March 25, 2019