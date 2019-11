View this post on Instagram

#SalmanKhan last night at the airport. Raveena Tandon recently revealed on the occasion of 25 years of Andaz Apna Apna that Salman and Aamir were no even on talking terms that time. According to Raveena, Everybody was fighting with one another. Aamir and Salman were not in talking terms. Even Karisma and she were not speaking to each other. She confesses that it is indeed a wonder that the film got made 😁😁😁😎 #raveenatandon #aamirkhan #airportdiaries #viralbhayani @viralbhayani