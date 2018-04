रणवीर सिंह ने दीया मिर्जा और श्रद्धा कपूर के साथ लगाए ठुमके, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

🎥 Woah!😍😍 Check out all the stars on stage!! 🤩 @ranveersingh along with @karanjohar @shahidkapoor #KatrinaKaif @diamirzaofficial @shraddhakapoor and @shiamaklondon on stage for the finale wrap to Tanushree Rungta sangeet in Taj Hotel, Delhi ❤️🕺👏🏽

A post shared by RanveeriansWorldwide (@ranveeriansfc) on Apr 24, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT