Ramayan के इस सीन को शूट करते वक्त घट सकती थी एक बड़ी दुर्घटना, ऐसे टला हादसा!

View this post on Instagram

There is a story behind this scene ….so I shared …we were busy with the shoot, learning lines and so on…the day was as normal as could be, after the scene got over our cameraman Ajit naik (cinematography) came to tell us please vacate the place and don’t stand underneath the tree and we were wondering all the three actors as to what was the hurry and why so abrupt …he asked all the technicians also to clear the field ..sagar Saab was also wondering what happened …and then he pointed out to a huge fat snake on the tree and what followed after that was we all RAN for our life🤣 sooo many memories 😊….#memories#ramayan#sagarworld# tree#banyantree#snake#fear#phobia#umbergoan#studio#sets#actors#actress#costume