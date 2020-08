View this post on Instagram

On Saturday 8th August, Rajdeep Sardesai speaking on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Netangri show, made a remarks against the deceased actor claiming that the 34-year-old was ‘not such a big actor anyway for which the Mumbai Police should have been put under so much pressure’. Later this statement people trolled rajdeep on twitter and on social media. After this controvery rajdeep clarifies his statment over The show in detail. Now what he has said, watch the video for detail.