Idiot @RahulGandhi, great grandson of a Pandit, is standing for a HINDUPHOBIC #UrbanNaxals who works for enemies of India.



Who has been designing communal riots in India.



Who has been running fake news as fact checking.



Who runs a sleeper cell of Khilafat 2.0.



What a doom. https://t.co/jUFbe0kXuS