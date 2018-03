“When a girl slaps a man who teases her, he deserves it” I’ll never get tired of saying that this woman is MY HERO! 📢📢📢 We decided to stan forever👏🏼 #priyankachopra #gesf

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page 🌏🌈 (@pcourheartbeat) on Mar 18, 2018 at 7:13am PDT