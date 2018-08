Abhijeet Shinde, a prominent Bollywood dancer and choreographer, who worked with superstars like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, committed allegedly a suicide. The dancer was found allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house. The police have found a suicide note with the victim’s body. In the note, the deceased asked to transfer his bank account on his daughter’s name. @colours_of_btown . . . #abhijeetshinde #ranveersingh #ranbirkapoor #coloursofbtown

A post shared by Colours of b-town (@colours_of_btown) on Aug 23, 2018 at 6:35pm PDT