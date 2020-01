View this post on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut debunks Saif’s No India before British, asks “if No bharat, Then what was Mahabharata”? During ‘Panga’ promotions Kangana put her point of view over Saif Ali Khan’s ‘No concept of India before British came in’ statement. In an interview, during film panga promotions Kangana stated, ‘If there was no ‘Bharat’ then what was ‘Mahabharat” What did Ved Vyasa write then’. Kangana continued, “A few people have made their narratives that suit them but Lord Krishna was in Mahabharat, and that means Bharat was there at that time too. All the great kings of ‘Bharat’ fought the battle then. There was a collective identity even then called ‘Bharat’.” She further continues, “Now they say, that the territories should be different and should be split. But the division in three that happened then, people are still suffering from that.’ Video Courtesy: @zeenews #KanganaRanaut #SaifAliKhan