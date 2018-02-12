ताज़ा खबर
 
पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने किया अक्षय कुमार की पैडमैन का सपोर्ट, ट्विटर पर घिरीं अरमीना खान

पाकिस्तान की मशहूर एक्‍ट्रेस अरमीना खान ने फिल्म को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए। अरमीना खान ने लिखा, ''पीरियड्स एक नेचुरल चीज है, जिसके बारे में जानकारी हासिल करना कोई गुनाह नहीं है। मां, बहन और बेटी हर वर्ग की महिलाओं को यह फिल्म देखनी चाहिए। इस फिल्म में ऐसा कुछ नहीं है जिस वजह से इसे बैन किया जाए''।
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म पैडमैन। (फोटो सोर्स- इंडियन एक्सप्रेस)

बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म पैडमैन रिलीज हो चुकी है। पाकिस्तान सेंसर बोर्ड ने इस फिल्म को देश की संस्कृति और परंपरा को खतरा बताते हुए पाकिस्तान में बैन किया है। पाकिस्तान में बैन होने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोग इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान की मशहूर एक्‍ट्रेस अरमीना खान ने फिल्म को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए। अरमीना खान ने लिखा, ”पीरियड्स एक नेचुरल चीज है, जिसके बारे में जानकारी हासिल करना कोई गुनाह नहीं है। मां, बहन और बेटी हर वर्ग की महिलाओं को यह फिल्म देखनी चाहिए। इस फिल्म में ऐसा कुछ नहीं है जिस वजह से इसे बैन किया जाए”। इसके बाद अरमीना खान ने एक और ट्वीट के जरिए महिलाओं से पूछा कि आप महिला है, ये आपके हक की लड़ाई है। इससे लड़ने कोई दूसरा नहीं आएगा”। अरमीना खान के ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग उन्हें सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कुछ लोग उन्हें दिमाग ठीक कराने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। अरमीना खान के ट्वीट पर कई लोगों ने अभद्र टिप्पणी भी की।

अरमीना खान। (फोटो सोर्स- फेसबुक)

इसके बाद गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए अरमीना खान ने एक ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ”अगर ऐसा है तो जिन चीजों को हम पहले से जानते हैं, जैसे शादी, प्यार, रिलेशनशिप और परिवार इन पर फिल्में क्यों बनती है। इस तरह की फिल्मों को भी बैन कर देना चाहिए, इन सभी बातों से हम पहले ही वाकिफ हैं। उन्होंने लिखा, ”’ट्विवटर पर लोगों के रिएक्शन को देखकर हैरान हूं, लोग पता नहीं इन बातों को कब समझेंगे। पीरियड्स जिंदगी का एक फैक्ट है और इस फिल्म से लोगों में जागरूकता लाई जा सकती है।

इसमें कोई बुराई नहीं है और ना ही यह गैर इस्लामिक है। एक्‍ट्रेस अरमीना खान के अलावा पाकिस्तान की और महिलाओं ने फिल्म दिखाने के पक्ष में अपनी बात रखी है। बता दें कि पैडमैन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी कमाई कर रही है और फिल्म को अच्छे रिव्यू भी मिले हैं।

