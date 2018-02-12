पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस ने किया अक्षय कुमार की पैडमैन का सपोर्ट, ट्विटर पर घिरीं अरमीना खान

बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म पैडमैन रिलीज हो चुकी है। पाकिस्तान सेंसर बोर्ड ने इस फिल्म को देश की संस्कृति और परंपरा को खतरा बताते हुए पाकिस्तान में बैन किया है। पाकिस्तान में बैन होने के बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से लोग इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान की मशहूर एक्‍ट्रेस अरमीना खान ने फिल्म को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए। अरमीना खान ने लिखा, ”पीरियड्स एक नेचुरल चीज है, जिसके बारे में जानकारी हासिल करना कोई गुनाह नहीं है। मां, बहन और बेटी हर वर्ग की महिलाओं को यह फिल्म देखनी चाहिए। इस फिल्म में ऐसा कुछ नहीं है जिस वजह से इसे बैन किया जाए”। इसके बाद अरमीना खान ने एक और ट्वीट के जरिए महिलाओं से पूछा कि आप महिला है, ये आपके हक की लड़ाई है। इससे लड़ने कोई दूसरा नहीं आएगा”। अरमीना खान के ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग उन्हें सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कुछ लोग उन्हें दिमाग ठीक कराने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। अरमीना खान के ट्वीट पर कई लोगों ने अभद्र टिप्पणी भी की।

इसके बाद गुस्सा जाहिर करते हुए अरमीना खान ने एक ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, ”अगर ऐसा है तो जिन चीजों को हम पहले से जानते हैं, जैसे शादी, प्यार, रिलेशनशिप और परिवार इन पर फिल्में क्यों बनती है। इस तरह की फिल्मों को भी बैन कर देना चाहिए, इन सभी बातों से हम पहले ही वाकिफ हैं। उन्होंने लिखा, ”’ट्विवटर पर लोगों के रिएक्शन को देखकर हैरान हूं, लोग पता नहीं इन बातों को कब समझेंगे। पीरियड्स जिंदगी का एक फैक्ट है और इस फिल्म से लोगों में जागरूकता लाई जा सकती है।

Periods. What’s the big deal people? The entire female population gets them including mother, sisters and daughters. They are as natural as the changing of the seasons. Let’s not make a big deal out of it. No need to ban films. They happen. Period. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 11, 2018

इसमें कोई बुराई नहीं है और ना ही यह गैर इस्लामिक है। एक्‍ट्रेस अरमीना खान के अलावा पाकिस्तान की और महिलाओं ने फिल्म दिखाने के पक्ष में अपनी बात रखी है। बता दें कि पैडमैन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छी कमाई कर रही है और फिल्म को अच्छे रिव्यू भी मिले हैं।

Are you a woman? How does this concern you? Do you get them? No?! Then not to be rude but this absolutely none of your genders business as to what we women choose to talk about openly or in secret. Yes?! Deal? https://t.co/hBiX8KBERH — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 11, 2018

You guide them through the subject in an appropriate manner. If it’s your son then fine, if it’s someone else’s child, it’s the parents job. Sex is something completely different and you cannot equate the two. Completely different things! https://t.co/G2X8dE6l1f — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 11, 2018

Why? Let’s stop making movies on shaadi and relationships and anything at all then because we already know about things. right? https://t.co/jptX5c8ZJT — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 11, 2018

I’ve seen some real vile attacks today on me through Instagram. However, don’t be too smug. The messages of support that I’ve been getting via direct messages just prove what I’ve suspected all along. The silent majority is forever watchful and supportive. We run the world. — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 12, 2018

Fesl @frk1 this is for you to answer being a Kashmiri 🙂 https://t.co/BuKWcuCfz5 — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) February 12, 2018

The fact that our country feels like these necessary things and spreading information about these needs to be censored and blocked speaks volumes about our govt and the mentality of a large portion of the population ..it’s sickening honestly! I support you and what u stand for ! — raza (@RazzAhm) February 12, 2018

Those who have an issue with discussing #MenstrualHygiene in public would have had a problem sitting in the circles of early Muslim scholars where women openly asked questions about menstruation! #educateyourselves — Aisha (@AisshaAftab) February 12, 2018

