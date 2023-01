For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma Awards incl 3 duo cases. The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan & 91 Padma Shri. 19 awardees are women & the list also includes 2 persons from category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 7 Posthumous awardees pic.twitter.com/Gl4t6NGSzs