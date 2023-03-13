scorecardresearch
Oscars 2023 full winners list: कौन बना बेस्ट एक्टर-एक्ट्रेस? किस फिल्म को मिला बेस्ट पिक्चर का ऑस्कर

Oscars 2023 full winners list: आरआरआर के गाने ‘नाटू नाटू’ से लेकर बेस्ट फिल्म, बेस्ट डायरेक्टर और बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड किसे मिला, यहां जानिए पूरी लिस्ट।

Written by Jyoti Jaiswal
नई दिल्ली
oscar 2023 full list | Oscar 2022
Oscar 2023 full list

Oscars 2023 full winners list: 95वें अकादमी पुरस्कार का ऐलान हो चुका है, और आइए आपको बताते हैं कि किसने सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म, सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्देशक, सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार अपने नाम किया है। भारत ने 95वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों अपना स्थान बनाया और एस एस राजामौली की फिल्म ‘आरआरआर’ के चार्टबस्टर ‘नाटू नाटू’ ने सर्वश्रेष्ठ ओरिजनल सॉन्ग का अवॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। वहीं ‘द एलिफेंट व्हिस्पर्स’ को बेस्ट शॉर्ट डॉक्युमेंट्री का ऑस्कर मिला है। शौनक सेन की डॉक्युमेंट्री ‘ऑल दैट ब्रीथ्स’ ऑस्कर से बाहर हो गई।

यहां ऑस्कर 2023 की पूरी विजेताओं की सूची देखें।

Best Picture सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Director सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्देशक

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Film Editing सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म संपादन

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल गीत

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

Best Sound सर्वश्रेष्ठ ध्वनि

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay सर्वश्रेष्ठ रूपांतरित पटकथा

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल पटकथा

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert

Best Visual Effects सर्वश्रेष्ठ विजुअल इफेक्ट्स

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Production Design सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल स्कोर

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Short Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र लघु फिल्म

The Elephant Whisperers

Best Costume Design बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फीचर फिल्म

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Makeup and Hairstyling बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंग

The Whale

Best Cinematography बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र फीचर फिल्म

Navalny

Best Live Action Short सर्वश्रेष्ठ लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट

An Irish Goodbye

Best Supporting Actress सर्वश्रेष्ठ सहायक अभिनेत्री

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor सर्वश्रेष्ठ सहायक अभिनेता

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ एनिमेटेड फीचर फिल्म

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

ऑस्कर 13 मार्च को लॉस एंजिल्स के डॉल्बी थिएटर में आयोजित किया गया था। इसकी मेजबानी लोकप्रिय लेट नाइट शो होस्ट जिमी किमेल ने की थी।

पढें मनोरंजन (Entertainment News) खबरें, ताजा हिंदी समाचार (Latest Hindi News)के लिए डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 13:57 IST

राशिफल

मेष
मेष

युगलों के बीच की गलतफहमियां अपने आप दूर होकर शांतिपूर्ण संबध लौटेंगे। आपके लिए लंबी यात्रा के योग हो सकते हैं। इस यात्रा से आपको कुछ समय के लिए अपने परिवार से दूर रहना पड़ सकता है। नए उपक्रम की योजना बना रहे व्यापारियों को चाहिए कि आज काम का शुभारंभ अवश्य करें और इस…

और पढ़ें
वृषभ
वृषभ

विवाहित युगल आज अत्यधिक सामीप्य का अनुभव करेंगे और प्रेम और सद्भावनापूर्ण संबंधों का आनंद लेंगे खोजकर्ताओं का एक समूह आपको उनकी यात्रा में शामिल होने के लिए आमंत्रित कर सकता है। यह आपके लिए किसी सपने के पुरे होने जैसा होगा। आप हमेशा से ही पर्यटन के माध्यम से ज्ञान प्राप्त करने के इच्छुक…

और पढ़ें
मिथुन
मिथुन

अविवाहित व्यक्तियों को चाहिए कि अपने मित्रों को पार्टियों और समारोहों में हिस्सा लें, जिससे संभावित प्रेमी से भेंट हो सके। अगर परिवार के साथ बाहर सैर सपाटे पर जाने की योजना बना रहे हैं तो आज दिन अच्छा है। स्वास्थ्य सेवाकर्मी और डॉक्टर आज अपने व्यवसाय के चरम शिखर पर होंगे। राजनेताओं को आज…

और पढ़ें
कर्क
कर्क

आज कामकाज के संबंध में किसी से भेट हो सकती है जिससे मिलकर आप उसकी ओर आकर्षित हो सकते हैं। परिवार के वयस्क आज बहुत ऊर्जावान महसूस करेंगे। वे दूसरे सदस्यों के साथ भी मिलजुल कर आनंद मग्न रहेंगे। घर में छोटी-मोटी समस्याएं हो सकती हैं जिसके कारण आपको पहले से तय कोई सैर या…

और पढ़ें
सिंह
सिंह

वयस्कों के अनुभव और मार्गदर्शन से घर के सभी सदस्यों को लाभ होगा। बच्चों को अपने बुजुर्गों से व्यवहार करते समय मर्यादा में रहना चाहिए। उनका बचपना वयस्कों को दुखी कर सकता है। विद्यार्थियों के लिए अच्छा दिन है। वे बौद्धिक विषयों पर दोस्तों के साथ पूरे आत्मविश्वास के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करेंगे। जो लोग एक…

और पढ़ें
कन्या
कन्या

अविवाहितों के पालक उनके लिए योग्य सम्बंध के लिए प्रयत्न करेंगे। कोई अप्रत्याशित व्यावसायिक यात्रा आपके कार्यक्रम को उथल पुथल कर सकती है। लेकिन इस यात्रा के परिणाम आपके लिए फायदेमंद होंगे। अपने मकान निर्माण की योजना बना रहे लोगों के लिए आज शुभ दिन होगा। शेयर बाजार के मधास्था और प्रतिस्पर्धियों को आज अत्यधिक…

और पढ़ें
तुला
तुला

आज किसी प्रियजन के बारे में दुखद समाचार सुनने मिल सकता हैं, आपकी उपस्थिति और सहायता से उन्हें बहुत सांत्वना मिलेगी यदि आप अविवाहित है तो आज किसी भी नए व्यक्ति से मिलते समय सावधान रहें। धन रखें की हर चमकती सोना नहीं होती। आज आप अपनी यात्रा के दौरान किसी अविस्मरणीय व्यक्ति से मिल…

और पढ़ें
वृश्चिक
वृश्चिक

एकाकी जन आज किसी से मिलेंगे जो उनके जीवन में नए सकारात्मक बदलाव लाएगा। छात्रों के लिए आज अनुकूल दिन नहीं हैं। वे अपने दोस्तों के साथ बहस कर समय बर्बाद कर सकते हैं। आज खिलाड़ियों को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में उपलब्धियों के लिए पुरस्कार मिलने की संभावना बताई जाती है। उन्हें आज जीवनगौरव पुरस्कार भी…

और पढ़ें
धनु
धनु

आज आप अपने पुराने रिश्ते को सुधारने की दिशा में क़दम उठाएंगे। ठंडी हवा और शीत पेय आदि से प्रभावित होने वाले बच्चों को इन चीजों से दूर रखें। मौसम के कारण उनका स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ सकता है। जो लोग काम की तलाश में हैं उन्हें संकोच और शर्म छोड़ कर निशंक होकर दूसरों से मदत…

और पढ़ें
मकर
मकर

उत्सव के माहौल के रूप में परिवारों के लिए एक अच्छा दिन आता है और बहुत खुशीयां लाता है। शिक्षक और विद्यार्थी जो शैक्षणिक यात्रा पर जा रहे हों, उन्हें बहुत सजग रहने की आवश्यकता है। छोटी मोटी दुर्घटनाओं की संभावना है। जंगल, नदी, पहाड़ों से गुजरते समय सावधान रहें। आपकी व्यावसायिक नीतियाँ, कुशलता और…

और पढ़ें
कुंभ
कुंभ

अविवाहितों को किसी अनापेक्षित मार्ग से आज विवाह के प्रस्ताव मिल सकते हैं। बाहर मनोरंजन हेतु जाने का कार्यक्रम किसी अनापेक्षित कारण से स्थगित करना पड़ेगा, जिससे सभी को निराशा होगी। शिक्षकों के लिए आज शिक्षा के सन्दर्भ में चुनौती भरा दिन होगा। विद्यार्थियों की समस्याओं के समाधान से उनके अध्यापन कौशल्य की परीक्षा होगी।…

और पढ़ें
मीन
मीन

अविवाहित जन आज किसी आकर्षक व्यक्ति से मिल सकते हैं, पर उन्हें सलाह है कि कोई भी प्रतिबद्धता या समर्पण व्यक्त करने से पहले अच्छी तरह सोच समझ लें। आज बाजार का उतार चढ़ाव निवेशकों को अनापेक्षित मुनाफा दिलाएगा। वे वास्तव में बहुत बड़ा लाभ पा सकते हैं यदि सोच समझ कर निवेश करें। व्यवहार-कुशल…

और पढ़ें
मेष
मेष

आप आज महमानों को अपने घर आमंत्रित करेंगे और आदर्श मेजबान होंगे। आप सभी आमंत्रित लोगों से मेलजोल बढ़ाएंगे, अपने बारे में बताएँगे, साथ ही उन्हें भी अपने परिवार के बारे में बात करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करेंगे।कलाकार किसी नए रचनात्मक कलाकृति को शुरू करने के लिए अपनी कलात्मकता और प्रवृत्ति का उपयोग करेंगे।सरकारी परियोजनाओं…

और पढ़ें
वृषभ
वृषभ

आपके प्रणय को अंततः आज आपके माता-पिता की औपचारिक मंजूरी मिल जाएगी।उच्च शिक्षा के लिए बाहर जाने की इच्छा रखने वाले बच्चे आपकी सलाह के लिए आपसे संपर्क करेंगे जिससे आपको बहुत खुशी और गर्व होगा।छात्र आज अपनी जरूरी परियोजनाओं को करने में निष्क्रिय हो सकते हैं। जो लोग तकनीकी जाँच में हैं, वे भी…

और पढ़ें
मिथुन
मिथुन

मामूली बीमारी से ग्रस्त बच्चों को आज बिस्तर पर पड़े रहना होगा, जिससे खेलकूद ना कर सकने के कारण निराशा होगी।अपने हिस्सेदार पर अंधा विश्वास अनावश्यक आर्थिक नुकसान का कारण हो सकता है। उस पर विश्वास रखें पर सारी बातें उस पर ना छोड़ें। उनकी गतिविधियों पर ध्यान दें।आज वयस्क स्वजनों को स्वास्थ्य जाँच के…

और पढ़ें
कर्क
कर्क

व्यापारी के लिए आज का दिन अच्छा है। आज आप ग्राहकों, सहयोगियों और अधिकारियों से भेंट और वार्तालाप कर सकते है।अपने आर्थिक मामलों में सावधान रहें और भविष्य में सारे आर्थिक काम और अर्थ संकल्प बनाकर उसका पालन करें।जो लोग अचल संपत्ति के व्यवसाय में हैं, उनके नए सौदों में अनावश्यक देरी होने की संभावना…

और पढ़ें
सिंह
सिंह

लेखपालों के लिए आज अच्छा दिन है। वे आज ख्याति प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।संभवता छात्र आज आयोजित शैक्षणिक दौरे में भाग नहीं ले पाएंगे। विद्यार्थी आज शिक्षकों के पास आत्मीयता की अपेक्षा लेकर आयेंगे। उन्हें शिक्षकों की ओर से प्रशंसा और अपनापन मिलेगा।अपने नये रिश्ते को बढ़ने और परिपक्व होने के लिए थोडा और समय…

और पढ़ें
कन्या
कन्या

बच्चे आज खुद को क्षतिग्रस्त कर सकते हैं। उनको मामूली खरोंच या चोट हुई, तब भी पूरा परिवार परेशान हो जायेगा।तकनीकी विषयों का अध्ययन करने वाले छात्रों के लिए एक कठिन दिन हैं। उन्हें अध्ययन करने में समर्थ होने के लिए शांतिपूर्ण वातावरण की आवश्यकता है।कलाकार आज स्वयं को शारीरिक रूप से अस्वस्थ अनुभव करेंगे…

और पढ़ें
तुला
तुला

पक्ष के वरिष्ठ नेता उन राजनीतिज्ञों के प्रति उदासीन रहेंगे जो सफलता के लिये जी जान से प्रयत्न कर रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य सेवा कर्मियों के लिए सारा दिन कुछ समस्याएं सामने आ सकती हैं। ये उनके लिए थका देने वाला दिन होगा। तथापि वे इन समस्याओं से छुटकारा पा लेंगे।वरिष्ठ वकील आज अपने उच्चाधिकारियों द्वारा…

और पढ़ें
वृश्चिक
वृश्चिक

तकनीकी दृष्टि से योग्य पेशेवर आज अपने कार्यक्षेत्र में ऊँचे आयाम हासिल करेंगे। कार्यक्षेत्र के नए क्षितिज का विस्तार करने के योग है।बच्चे आज घर के छोटे मोटे कामों में मदत करके बहुत सहायक साबित होंगे। आज शाम के लिए यदि आयोजित कार्यक्रम हो तो उत्सव मस्ती और आनंद से भरा हुआ होगा। आज का…

और पढ़ें
धनु
धनु

वयस्कों से अपनी किसी भी समस्या के लिए सलाह लीजिये। इससे आपको उनके अनुभव से लाभ होगा और उन्हें भी प्रसन्नता होगी।आप खुद को अस्वस्थ महसूस कर सकते है। इस दशा में आप किसी से भी सम्पर्क ना करके अकेले ही रहना पसंद करेंगे।लेखापालों को चाहिये कि किसी विशेष प्रकल्प के सिलसिले में किसी विशेषज्ञ…

और पढ़ें
मकर
मकर

आज अपने खान पान का विशेष ध्यान रखें। किसी विषैली वस्तु के सेवन या पेटदर्द की संभावना है। भोजन प्रमाणबद्ध और पौष्टिक हो, इसका ध्यान रखें।जो लोग अचल संपत्ति के व्यवसाय में हैं उनका आज का दिन बहुत व्यस्त रहने की संभावना है। अनेक फोन, ग्राहकों से संपर्क होंगे और उनके सौदा तथा व्यवहार पूर्ण…

और पढ़ें
कुंभ
कुंभ

लंबी बीमारी से पीड़ित शय्या ग्रस्त मरीज उचित दवा और देखभाल से जल्द ही ठीक हो जाएंगे। अपने प्रिय के साथ झगड़े से आज आप बहुत उदास रहेंगे। समझ बूझ कर समझौता कर लेना चाहिए।दोस्तों या सहपाठियों के साथ बात करते समय छात्रों को सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी जाती है। गलतफहमी होने की संभावना…

और पढ़ें
मीन
मीन

जमीन-जायदाद के जुड़े कारोबारियों के लिए आज दिन अनुकूल रहेगा। आज काम की बहुत व्यस्तता रहेगी।बच्चों की शिक्षा आज परिवार के लिए विचार का विषय होगी।वकील गण आज अपने विवेक से निर्णय लेंगे और ये सफल निर्णय उन्हें सह-कर्मियों और वरिष्ठों से प्रशंसा दिलाएंगे।नई नौकरी के परिणाम के लिए प्रतीक्षा कर रहे खिलाड़ियों को आज…

और पढ़ें
मेष
मेष

इस महीने मेष राशि के सीमा दलों से जुड़ें जातकों को चाहिए कि वह स्वयं को संयमित रखकर अपनी ओर से किसी भी चुनौती का सामना करने के लिए तैयार रहें। यह मास बुद्धिजीवियों वकीलों लेखकों और न्याय क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों के लिए बहुत सफल और सार्थक सिद्ध हो सकता है। जातक अपने अपने…

और पढ़ें
वृषभ
वृषभ

वृषभ राशि के जातकों के लिए जनवरी 2023 यह माह मिश्र फल देने वाला रहेगा, फिर भी शुभशुभ फल अधिक मिलेंगे। राजनीतिक पदों पर आसीन उच्चाधिकारी और सेना के मंत्रीगण और अन्य अधिकारी इस माह बहुत अधिक प्रवास और यात्राएं करने से थकान का अनुभव कर सकते हैं। उन्हें प्रशासन और अन्य कामो के सिलसिले…

और पढ़ें
मिथुन
मिथुन

जनवरी महिना मिथुन जातकों के लिए ग्रहों के अच्छे फलों के कारण अत्यंत शुभ फलदाई और संतोषजनक सिद्ध होगा. जातकों को चाहिए कि वे संबंधी शारीरिक विकारों से सतर्क रहें और आहार-विहार पर विशेष रुप से ध्यान देकर अनावश्यक व्याधियों से बचने का प्रयत्न करें. शिक्षाविदों को और विद्यार्थी युवको को इस माह शिष्यवृत्ती और…

और पढ़ें
कर्क
कर्क

वर्ष 2023 का आरंभ कर्क जातकों के लिए अत्यंत सुखद और शुभ फल प्रद सिद्ध होने वाला है. ग्रहों के स्वामी सूर्य की कृपा दृष्टि से कर्क जातकों को हर ओर से विजय, समृद्धि और हर दिशा में सफलता प्राप्त होने के शुभ योग दिखाई देते हैं. जनवरी का पूर्वार्ध अत्यंत व्यस्तता से भरा और…

और पढ़ें
सिंह
सिंह

सिंह जातकों के लिए यह माह अत्यंत फलदायी सिद्ध होगा। प्रजा, राज्य तथा उच्चाधिकारियों, शासन प्रशासन की ओर से कई प्रकार की सुविधाएं प्राप्त कर सकती हैं। यह मास विशेष रुप से सर्वोच्च श्रेणी के नेतागण, राज निक और उच्चाधिकारियों के लिए बहुत अधिक सुख और आनंद प्रदान करने वाला सिद्ध होगा। विवाह इच्छुक युवा…

और पढ़ें
कन्या
कन्या

कन्या जातक राजनेता, उच्च पदाधिकारी, लोकनायक, शासक वर्ग माह के पूर्वार्द्ध में अच्छे निर्णय और जनहित की नीतियों और उनके उचित व्यवस्था के कारण अपनी छवि सुधारने में सफल होंगे और विरोधियों और जन-सामान्य के विरोध पर विजय प्राप्त करेंगे। कृषि, पशुपालन, दुग्ध-व्यवसाय विशेष रूप से पशु, कुक्कुटखाद्य के उद्योग और व्यवसाय कठिन समय से…

और पढ़ें
तुला
तुला

इस माह तुला जातकों को शुभ ग्रहों की स्थिति से बहुत सुख और सफलता प्राप्त होगी और जीवन सहायक सिद्ध होगी। वैसे तो पूरा माह धन लाभ का आनंद और खुशियों भरा रहेगा, परंतु महीने के अंतिम पक्ष में थोड़े खर्च बढ़ सकते है। इस माह राजनीतिक प्रशासन, शासन, वकालत, प्रचार माध्यम शिक्षा और कृषि…

और पढ़ें
वृश्चिक
वृश्चिक

वृश्चिक राशि के लिए यह माह मिश्र फल देने वाला पर कुछ चुनौतियों भरा भी होगा। इस महीने शासनकर्मी उद्विग्न और चिंताग्रस्त रहेंगे, विरोध आदि राजनीतिक अस्थिरताओं के कारण मानसिक तनाव रहेगा। जन सामान्य के विरोध का शासक वर्ग को सामना करना पड़ सकता है। सेना, सीमा सुरक्षा दल, पुलिस दल आदि भी तनाव में…

और पढ़ें
धनु
धनु

जनवरी माह धनु जातकों के लिए बहुत अधिक आनंददायी और सुख संपन्नता भरा सिद्ध हो सकता है। महीने का प्रथम पूर्वार्ध जन साधारण और मध्यमवर्गीय जातकों के लिए बहुत अधिक धनार्जन, शासन, प्रशासन से सहायता या कानूनी समस्याओं से मुक्ति पाने वाला होगा और कुछ मामलों में माह के मध्य में दीर्घ समय से चलने…

और पढ़ें
मकर
मकर

जनवरी माह में मकर राशि के जातक मिले जुले फलों का अनुभव करेंगे। माह के पूर्वार्ध में जो मानसिक तनाव जातक अनुभव करेंगे, वह 15 तारीख के बाद निरस्त होगा उपरांत पूरा महीना शुभ ग्रहों की कृपा से सुख और आनंदपूर्वक बीतेगा। प्रेमी युगल, विवाहित दंपत्ति, इस काल में अविवाहितों को सुयोग्य जीवन साथी की…

और पढ़ें
कुंभ
कुंभ

कुंभ जातकों के लिए यह माह अत्यंत चुनौतीपूर्ण और कठिनाइयों भरा रहेगा। इस माह व्यापारी, स्वकर्मी, अधिकारी, राजनेता आदि जातकों को प्रचंड जन-विरोध और असंतोष का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। प्रशासन, सुरक्षादल, सेना, पुलिस और अन्य जातक इस माह परेशान रहेंगे और साथ में गृहस्थी से संबंधित समस्याओं से घिरे रहेंगे। परिवारजन के स्वास्थ्य…

और पढ़ें
मीन
मीन

यह नववर्ष का जनवरी माह मीन जातकों के लिए शुभ फल देने वाला माह सिद्ध होगा। जल थल सेना तथा इन क्षेत्र से संबंधित जातक कुछ तनाव का सामना कर सकते है। राजनीतिक, बड़े उद्योग, प्रशासन, उच्च शिक्षाइन सब के लिए निश्चित रूप से बहुत ही अच्छा समय होगा। पहले से संपन्न जातकों को कई…

और पढ़ें
मेष
मेष

वर्ष 2023 मेष जातकों के लिए मिश्र फल लेकर आ रहा है। इस वर्ष मेष जातकों के जीवन के कई नए आयाम उजागर होंगे, उन्हें व्यावसायिक और आर्थिक क्षेत्र में काफी सफलता और धनार्जन होने की संभावना है। विगतवर्ष की कई कठिनाइयां और आपदाओं से इस वर्ष जातक मुक्त हो जाएंगे। राजनीति-प्रशासन से जुड़े मेष…

और पढ़ें
वृषभ
वृषभ

वृषभ राशि के जातकों के लिए वर्ष 2023 अत्यंत ही शुभ और विकासक सिद्ध होगा। इस वर्ष वृषभ जातकों पर शनि की कृपा से बहुत योगकारक स्थितियां उत्पन्न हो रही हैं। खनिज व्यवसाय के लिए तो यह वर्ष अधिक समृद्धि और विकास को लेकर आ रहा है। इस वर्ष शनि के अतिरिक्त अन्य ग्रहों की…

और पढ़ें
मिथुन
मिथुन

वर्ष 2023 मिथुन जातकों के लिए अत्यंत शुभ और यशवर्धक सिद्ध होने के योग है। भावी ग्रह स्थिति और ग्रह योगों के अनुसार जातक सफलता और यश संपादन करेंगे। उन्हें जीवन के महत्वपूर्ण क्षेत्रों में विगत वर्ष की तरह कठिनाइयों से नहीं जूझना पड़ेगा। विद्यार्थी वर्ग इस वर्ष कई सफलताओं को अर्जित कर प्रगति की…

और पढ़ें
कर्क
कर्क

कर्क राशि के जातकों के लिए वर्ष 2023 वैसे तो शुभ रहेगा, परंतु वर्ष के शुरुआत में जीवनसाथी के स्वास्थ्य में परेशानी, कार्यो में रुकावट, असामाजिक लोगों के संग से भारी परेशानी, कार्य में हानि की आशंका है। पारिवारिक मामलों के वर्ष के कुछ महीने तनावपूर्ण और मानसिक कष्ट देने वाले हो सकते हैं। अप्रैल…

और पढ़ें
सिंह
सिंह

सिंह राशि के जातकों के लिए सन 2023 इच्छित मनोकामना को पूर्ण करने वाला, यात्रा, घर परिवार, धर्म अध्यात्म विषयों में शुभकारी सिद्ध होने की पूरी संभावना है। घर परिवार में कई सकारात्मक परिवर्तन होने के योग हैं इस वर्ष आप कई धार्मिक और आध्यात्मिक आयोजनों में सहभागी होकर धर्म क्षेत्र में काफी अच्छा स्थान…

और पढ़ें
कन्या
कन्या

कन्या राशि के जातकों को सन 2023 में बहुत सतर्क रहकर अपने कार्य करने की आवश्यकता है। इस वर्ष आपके प्रयासों में कमी के कारण आपके कार्यों में कई कठिनाइयां उत्पन्न हो सकती हैं। नौकरीपेशा हैं तो आपकी स्थान परिवर्तन की और उन्नति की राह में कई अड़चनें आने की संभावनाएं प्रबल हैं फिर भी…

और पढ़ें
तुला
तुला

तुला राशि के लिए वर्ष 2023 अनुकूल रहेगा। वर्ष की शुरुआत में ग्रहों के शुभाशुभ योग भौतिक सुख-सुविधाओं के साथ यात्रा के अवसर देंगे। इस वर्ष तुला जातकों को शनि की साडेसाती से मुक्ति मिलेगी और गत सभी समस्याओं से मुक्ति का अनुभव होगा, मानसिक समाधान मिलेगा। नौकरीपेशा लोगों को तरक्की मिलेगी, कुछ जातक अपना…

और पढ़ें
वृश्चिक
वृश्चिक

वृश्चिक राशि के जातकों को 2023 मिलेजुले फल देगा। जातकों को व्यवसाय-कामकाज के क्षेत्र में कुछ उतार-चढ़ाव का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। साल के शुरुआती 4 महीनों में आपकी स्थिति अच्छी रहेगी, इस साल आर्थिक स्थिति में ज्यादा बदलाव नहीं होगा। जातक अनावश्यक ख़र्चों पर अन्कुच रखें और अपने वित्त की उचित प्रबंधन योजना…

और पढ़ें
धनु
धनु

धनु राशि वालों को 2023 में शुभ परिणाम मिलेंगे। इस वर्ष आपका करियर और व्यवसाय भी उन्नति की बुलंदियों पर पहुंच सकता है। 17 जनवरी के बाद शनि के से जातकों को साढ़ेसाती से मुक्ति मिलेगी। धनु राशि के जातकों के जीवन में जो परेशानियां गत वर्ष तक चल रही थीं, वो इस वर्ष दूर…

और पढ़ें
मकर
मकर

मकर राशि जातकों को 2023 में बहुत शुभ फल देखने को मिलेंगे। साल 2023 में शनि मकर राशि को छोड़कर कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेगा, जिससे शनि की साढ़े साती का अंतिम चरण शुरू होगा। 2023 में कामकाजव्यवसाय की स्थिति गत साल से उत्तम रहेगी। शनि आपको इस वर्ष आपके परिश्रम का अच्छा फल देगा।…

और पढ़ें
कुंभ
कुंभ

कुंभ राशि के लिए साल 2023 मिले-जुले फल देने वाला वर्ष रहेगा। इस साल 17 जनवरी के बाद शनि कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेगा और साढ़े साती का दूसरा चरण शुरू होगा। साढ़ेसाती का मध्य चरण जातकों के जीवन में कुछ चुनौतियां ला सकती है। इस साल कुंभ जातकों को करियर के मामले में बहुत…

और पढ़ें
मीन
मीन

मीन राशि के लिए वर्ष 2023 मिलाजुला साल रह सकता है। इस साल जातकों को स्वास्थ्य और वित्त के मामले में विशेष ध्यान रखना होगा। इस वर्ष राशि का 17 जनवरी के बाद शनि साढ़ेसाती का पहला चरण शुरू होगा, ऐसे में आपके जीवन में अचानक से चुनौतियां, अडचने बढ़ सकती हैं। मीन राशि के…

और पढ़ें
राशि व्यक्तित्व

मेष

मेष राशि के लोग आम तौर पर बहुत चतुर स्वभाव के होते हैं। इनकी खासियत यह है कि ये बहुत जोशीले और जिद्दी स्वभाव वाले तथा अपमान बर्दाश्त नहीं करने वाले होते हैं। किसी बात को तब तक नहीं स्वीकार करते हैं, जब तक इनका खुद का नुकसान नहीं हो रहा हो। अक्सर अपने गुप्त…

और पढ़ें
वृषभ

वृष राशि के व्यक्ति स्वभाव से शांति पसंद होते हैं। ये अपने काम में काफी लगन वाले होते हैं। किसी काम में जुट जाते हैं तो उसे तब तक नहीं छोड़ते हैं, जब तक उसका समाधान नहीं मिल जाता है। वृष राशि के जातकों को ज्योतिष शास्त्र से जुड़ी पुस्तकें पढ़ना, खेल-कूद, नृत्य, गायन, सत्संगति,…

और पढ़ें
मिथुन

मिथुन राशि के लोग अस्थिर स्वभाव के लेकिन आकर्षक व्यक्तित्व एवं चरित्र के होते हैं। उन्हें हर दिन नए परिवर्तन, भ्रमण और विविधता प्रिय होती है। ये बेहद हाजिर जवाब और फ़ुर्तीले होते हैं। इन लोगों की जिज्ञासु प्रवृत्ति और चतुराई इनको सामाजिक समारोहों और किसी भी पार्टी में आकर्षण का केन्द्र बना देती हैं।…

और पढ़ें
कर्क

कर्क राशि के लोग बहुत भावुक होते हैं और दूसरों के जीवन से बहुत मतलब रखते हैं। इस राशि के लोगों को अपने जन्म स्थान से काफी लगाव होता है। चंद्रमा की वजह से इन्हें स्थान परिवर्तन करते रहना पड़ता है। स्वभाव में दृढ़ता होती है, साथ में दुर्बलता भी रहती है। इनकी मनःस्थिति परिवर्तनशील…

और पढ़ें
सिंह

इस राशि के लोगों का व्यक्तित्व बहुत ही आकर्षक होता है और ये खुद भी अपने व्यक्तित्व को अधिक आकर्षक बनाना चाहते हैं। सिंह राशि के लोगों को जीवन से प्रेम होता है। इनकी आवश्यकताएं सामान्य से कहीं अधिक होती है, साथ ही ये लोग अधिक खर्चीले भी होते हैं। इनके हाथों में पैसा बिलकुल…

और पढ़ें
कन्या

कन्या राशि वाले जातकों का स्वभाव कुछ-कुछ सरल और कुछ-कुछ कठोर होता है। ऐसे जातकों को प्रकृति से लगाव होता है, इसीलिए इन्हें बागवानी करना और खूबसूरत पौधों की देखभाल करना बेहद पसंद होता है। ये लोग अपने उतावलेपन और जल्दबाज़ी के कारण अकसर मुसीबत में फंस जाते हैं। इनके स्वभाव की सबसे बड़ी कमी…

और पढ़ें
तुला

तुला राशि के लोग अन्य लोगों के समक्ष खुद को बहुत छोटा अनुभव करते हैं, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें कभी-कभी आलोचना का शिकार होना पड़ता है। इस राशि के जातक भावुक होते हैं और प्रायः उनकी भावुकता उन्हें धोखा दे जाती है। इस राशि के लोग न्याय, जनस्वतंत्रता, जनाधिकार और सौंदर्य से लगाव रखते हैं।…

और पढ़ें
वृश्चिक

वृश्चिक राशि के जातकों का प्रेम संबंध एक अनोखे प्रकार का होता है। इनका पंचम स्थान मीन से संबंधित है। इसीलिए इस राशि के लोग अक्सर भ्रम के शिकार रहते हैं। वृश्चिक राशि वाले लोग प्रेम के भूखे होते हैं। उनकी शक्ति प्रेम ही होती है। ये प्रेम के बदले प्रेम की चाह रखते हैं।…

और पढ़ें
धनु

धनु राशि के लोगों को गुस्सा बहुत जल्दी आता है। ये खाने और शराब पीने के मामले में बहुत लापरवाह होते हैं, जिसकी वजह से इन्हें मोटापा और नशेड़ी होते है। इन्हें पारिवारिक संबंधों में बिलकुल भी दिलचस्पी नहीं होती है। यहां तक कि ये अपने खून के रिश्तों से भी दूर रहने की कोशिश…

और पढ़ें
मकर

मकर राशि के जातकों की स्मृति शक्ति मजबूत होती है। इसके साथ ही इनके विचारों में गहराई भी देखने को मिलती है। आर्थिक मामलों में मकर राशि के जातक अधिक सावधानी से कार्य लेते हैं। सबसे ख़ास बात यह है मकर राशि के जातक एक साथ कई कार्यों को करने में सक्षम होते हैं। अर्थात…

और पढ़ें
कुंभ

कुंभ राशि के जातकों का व्यक्तित्व आकर्षक होता है। इस राशि के लोग काफी बुद्धिमान होते हैं। इनकी तार्किक शक्ति काफी अधिक होती है। ये बुद्धिमान लोगों से दोस्ती रखने में विश्वास रखते हैं। भेड़चाल चलना इनकी आदत नहीं होती है कुंभ राशि के जातकों को अपने काम में दखलअंदाज़ी बर्दाश्त नहीं होती है। सामाजिक…

और पढ़ें
मीन

मीन राशि के जातक कलात्मक विचारों के होते हैं। मीन राशिफल के अनुसार, कला, संगीत, साहित्य लेखन जैसे विषय मीन राशि वालों के प्रिय विषय होते हैं। यदि शिक्षा क्षेत्र में जातक इन विषयों का चुनाव करते हैं तो जातक अधिक सफलता प्राप्त होती है। इसके अलावा इन्हें फोटोग्राफी, ज्योतिष, सामुद्रिक शास्त्र, अंकशास्त्र तथा लाइब्रेरी…

और पढ़ें

