Oscars 2023 full winners list: 95वें अकादमी पुरस्कार का ऐलान हो चुका है, और आइए आपको बताते हैं कि किसने सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म, सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्देशक, सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार अपने नाम किया है। भारत ने 95वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों अपना स्थान बनाया और एस एस राजामौली की फिल्म ‘आरआरआर’ के चार्टबस्टर ‘नाटू नाटू’ ने सर्वश्रेष्ठ ओरिजनल सॉन्ग का अवॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। वहीं ‘द एलिफेंट व्हिस्पर्स’ को बेस्ट शॉर्ट डॉक्युमेंट्री का ऑस्कर मिला है। शौनक सेन की डॉक्युमेंट्री ‘ऑल दैट ब्रीथ्स’ ऑस्कर से बाहर हो गई।

यहां ऑस्कर 2023 की पूरी विजेताओं की सूची देखें।

Best Picture सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Best Director सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्देशक

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Film Editing सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म संपादन

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Song सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल गीत

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

Best Sound सर्वश्रेष्ठ ध्वनि

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Adapted Screenplay सर्वश्रेष्ठ रूपांतरित पटकथा

Women Talking

Best Original Screenplay सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल पटकथा

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert

Best Visual Effects सर्वश्रेष्ठ विजुअल इफेक्ट्स

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Production Design सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Original Score सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल स्कोर

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Short Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र लघु फिल्म

The Elephant Whisperers

Best Costume Design बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best International Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फीचर फिल्म

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Makeup and Hairstyling बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंग

The Whale

Best Cinematography बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Documentary Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र फीचर फिल्म

Navalny

Best Live Action Short सर्वश्रेष्ठ लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट

An Irish Goodbye

Best Supporting Actress सर्वश्रेष्ठ सहायक अभिनेत्री

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actor सर्वश्रेष्ठ सहायक अभिनेता

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ एनिमेटेड फीचर फिल्म

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

ऑस्कर 13 मार्च को लॉस एंजिल्स के डॉल्बी थिएटर में आयोजित किया गया था। इसकी मेजबानी लोकप्रिय लेट नाइट शो होस्ट जिमी किमेल ने की थी।