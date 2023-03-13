Oscars 2023 full winners list: 95वें अकादमी पुरस्कार का ऐलान हो चुका है, और आइए आपको बताते हैं कि किसने सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म, सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्देशक, सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार अपने नाम किया है। भारत ने 95वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों अपना स्थान बनाया और एस एस राजामौली की फिल्म ‘आरआरआर’ के चार्टबस्टर ‘नाटू नाटू’ ने सर्वश्रेष्ठ ओरिजनल सॉन्ग का अवॉर्ड अपने नाम किया। वहीं ‘द एलिफेंट व्हिस्पर्स’ को बेस्ट शॉर्ट डॉक्युमेंट्री का ऑस्कर मिला है। शौनक सेन की डॉक्युमेंट्री ‘ऑल दैट ब्रीथ्स’ ऑस्कर से बाहर हो गई।
यहां ऑस्कर 2023 की पूरी विजेताओं की सूची देखें।
Best Picture सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actress सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Best Director सर्वश्रेष्ठ निर्देशक
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Film Editing सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म संपादन
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Song सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल गीत
“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)
Best Sound सर्वश्रेष्ठ ध्वनि
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Adapted Screenplay सर्वश्रेष्ठ रूपांतरित पटकथा
Women Talking
Best Original Screenplay सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल पटकथा
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert
Best Visual Effects सर्वश्रेष्ठ विजुअल इफेक्ट्स
Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Production Design सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Original Score सर्वश्रेष्ठ मूल स्कोर
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Documentary Short Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र लघु फिल्म
The Elephant Whisperers
Best Costume Design बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best International Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फीचर फिल्म
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Makeup and Hairstyling बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंग
The Whale
Best Cinematography बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी
All Quiet on the Western Front
Best Documentary Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र फीचर फिल्म
Navalny
Best Live Action Short सर्वश्रेष्ठ लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट
An Irish Goodbye
Best Supporting Actress सर्वश्रेष्ठ सहायक अभिनेत्री
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor सर्वश्रेष्ठ सहायक अभिनेता
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film सर्वश्रेष्ठ एनिमेटेड फीचर फिल्म
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
ऑस्कर 13 मार्च को लॉस एंजिल्स के डॉल्बी थिएटर में आयोजित किया गया था। इसकी मेजबानी लोकप्रिय लेट नाइट शो होस्ट जिमी किमेल ने की थी।