Paa le tu aisi Fateh. Samandar teri pyaas se darey. ———————————— These lines are for you @tahirakashyap. Your scars are beautiful. You are a trailblazer. Keep inspiring the millions to fight their toughest personal battles. Be the lifer you are! #worldcancerday Lensed by @atulkasbekar